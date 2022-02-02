Pediatric dental specialists join Chippewa Falls dental clinic: NorthLakes Community Clinic, 425 West Prairie View Rd., Chippewa Falls, is welcoming longtime pediatric dentist Dr. Rena Christman and her practice River Valley Pediatric Dental Specialists to its clinic. As of Jan. 24, NorthLakes Community Clinic-Chippewa Falls will be offering pediatric dental from the same West Prairie View Road location, a news release said.
The services offered will remain the same. As a federally qualified health center, clients of the Chippewa Falls Clinic will have access to additional support. Patients on BadgerCare will still be accepted and will have additional financial resources available, such as a sliding fee payment scale, the clinic said in a news release. Patients will continue to see Christman.
Christman has earned multiple advanced degrees from the Arizona School of Dentistry, has trained at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, and has practiced at River Valley Pediatric Dental Specialists since 2014. She provides preventative care, diagnostic care and treatment to northern Wisconsin children with significant and special dental needs.
New CAO selected to lead Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville: Sally Zillman will be chief administrative officer of Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville and regional clinics, the health system and the Neillsville Community Advisory Board announced in a news release.
Zillman has served as interim CAO since July 2021 and has more than 20 years of nursing and operations leadership with roles at Marshfield Clinic Health System, Ascension St. Clare’s Hospital in Weston and Ministry Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Marshfield, the news release said.
Zillman was chief operating officer at the former Memorial Medical Center through its affiliation and renaming with Marshfield Clinic Health System in 2018. Upon affiliation, she served as administrative director of patient care services and clinic operations Services for Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville.
The health system opened a 100,000 square-foot medical campus in Neillsville in May 2021. It has a 16-bed hospital and 24/7 emergency department.