NEW PHYSICIAN AT MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM-CHIPPEWA VALLEY IN CHIPPEWA FALLS: Dr. Jeremy Forster recently joined the Pediatric & Adolescent Medicine Department at Mayo Clinic Health System–Chippewa Valley in Chippewa Falls. Previously Forster worked as a pediatrician at Mayo Clinic Health System–Red Cedar in Menomonie and Marshfield Clinic in Chippewa Falls.
Forster completed medical school at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison. He completed a residency in general pediatrics at Indiana University, Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.
He is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Forster’s professional interests include children with special health care needs and pediatric mental health.
NEW DENTIST AT MARTIN DENTAL IN EAU CLAIRE: Luke Viall will be joining Martin Dental in Eau Claire.
Viall, a Waukesha native, attended the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry and an Advanced Education in General Dentistry program at A.T. Still University in Mesa, Ariz.
Viall will begin seeing patients in Eau Claire starting in July. Martin Dental is currently building a new office in Altoona.
GENETIC COUNSELOR JOINS MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM IN EAU CLAIRE: Rachel Simon, a genetic counselor, recently joined Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and will be working with patients in the Oncology, Obstetrics and Gynecology and Cardiology departments.
Simon completed a bachelor’s degree in biology and psychology from North Dakota State University and a master’s degree in genetic counseling from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. She completed a clinical internship in genetic counseling at Mayo Clinic School of Health Sciences in Rochester, Minnesota.
She is a member of the National Society of Genetic Counselors and Wisconsin Genetic Counselors Association.
Simon’s professional interests include cardiovascular genetics, such as cardiomyopathy and familial hypercholesterolemia, along with oncology genetics, assisted reproductive technology and infertility genetics.
PREVEA HEALTH OFFERING ORTHOPEDIC CARE IN CHIPPEWA VALLEY: Prevea Health is now offering orthopedic care for all ages in the Chippewa Valley.
Dr. Albert Cecchini, orthopedic sports medicine surgeon, sees patients at the Prevea Altoona Medical Office Building, 3119 Woodman Dr. in Altoona; and at the Prevea Chippewa Falls Health Center, 2509 County Hwy I in Chippewa Falls. He performs surgery at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls.
Cecchini specializes in comprehensive orthopedic care for adults and children; evaluation and treatment for arthritis, acute muscle, bone and joint injury, chronic muscle, bone and joint pain, sports and athletic injuries, trauma and fracture injuries and work-related injuries; application of casts and splints; and orthopedic surgery.
Cecchini is a graduate of Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed residency in orthopedic surgery at Boston University Medical Center and a fellowship in sports medicine at MCP Hahnemann University Hospital.
From staff reports