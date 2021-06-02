New nurse practitioner at DeFatta Health in Altoona: Nurse practitioner Kirsten Kern has joined DeFatta Health in Altoona. Kern earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Winona State University and a master’s degree in nursing from Maryville University and is a board-certified family nurse practitioner.
Outside of work Kern enjoys spending time with her husband and sons, baking, camping, being outdoors and spending time on the water.
New nephrologist at Prevea Health in Chippewa Falls, Rice Lake: Prevea Health is now offering nephrology care to patients at the Prevea Chippewa Falls Health Center and the Prevea Rice Lake Health Center with the addition of Dr. Jason Bydash.
Bydash is a board-certified and fellowship-trained nephrologist specializing in acute kidney injuries; chronic kidney disease; fluid, acid-base and electrolyte disorders; and high blood pressure.
Bydash graduated from Michigan State University of Osteopathic Medicine, completed his residency in internal medicine at Saint Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio and completed a fellowship in nephrology at the University of Minnesota.