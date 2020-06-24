Prevea Health welcomes new round of physicians to residency program: Six new physicians have joined the Prevea Health Family Medicine Residency program, which operates in Eau Claire and Augusta.
They are physicians who have finished medical school and are ready to participate in specialized, family medicine training for three years, according to a Prevea news release.
They work under the supervision of experienced faculty physicians and community preceptors to provide direct medical care to patients.
The new resident physicians are:
- Dr. Michael Fassl of Evergreen Park, Ill. He graduated from St. George’s University School of Medicine.
- Dr. Taylor Feuling of Hudson. He graduated from the Medical College of Wisconsin – Central Wisconsin (Wausau).
- Dr. Jeremiah Kakes of Medford. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.
- Dr. Shawn Stafki of Perham, Minn. He graduated from the University of Minnesota Medical School – Duluth.
- Dr. Samantha Vouyiouklis of Brooklyn, N.Y. She graduated from Ross University School of Medicine.
- Dr. Danash Raja of Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from American University of the Caribbean. Raja will conduct his residency at the Prevea Augusta Health Center.
Resident physicians and faculty physicians see patients of all ages in Eau Claire and Augusta for a variety of health care needs.
New resident physicians begin Mayo Clinic family medicine residencies in Eau Claire: Six resident physicians joined the Mayo Clinic Family Medicine Residency Program in Eau Claire on June 22. The physicians were selected out of more than 900 applicants from medical schools across the world.
They join both the third and fourth classes of family medicine residents in the program, which now has 15 residents — five per year over the three-year residency.
The new resident physicians are:
- Dr. Michelle Olson of Elk River, Minn. She completed medical school at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.
- Dr. Sarah Hotovy of Lincoln, Neb. She completed medical school at the University of Nebraska College of Medicine in Omaha.
- Dr. Rajani Kasana of Ghaziabad, India. She completed medical school at Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College in Meerut, India.
- Dr. Ali McCormick of McHenry, Ill. She completed medical school at Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Mo. She has completed some training in a general surgery residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.
- Dr. Sasha Ulrich of Medford, Wis. She completed medical school at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison.
- Dr. John Zadroga of Jersey City, N.J. He completed medical school at Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Stratford, N.J.
Funding to start the program came in part from a $750,000 grant awarded in 2014 by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to help train new family medicine doctors, especially in rural areas.
The residents and faculty will see patients in Family Medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, 1400 Bellinger St.
From staff reports