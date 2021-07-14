Prevea welcomes newest round of physicians to residency program: Prevea Health is welcoming five new physicians to the Prevea Health Family Medicine Residency program, which operates in Eau Claire and Augusta.
These are physicians who have finished medical school and are ready to participate in specialized, family medicine training for three years. They work under the supervision of faculty physicians and community preceptors to provide direct medical care to patients.
- Dr. Bin Guo is from New York, N.Y. He graduated from Wayne State University School of Medicine.
- Dr. Cory Zastrow is from Santa Ana, Calif. He graduated from Campbell University Jerry M. Wallace School of Osteopathic Medicine.
- Dr. Cuong Le is from Wichita, Kan. He graduated from Kansas City University, College of Osteopathic Medicine.
- Dr. Joshua Jagodzinski is from Wisconsin Rapids. He graduated from A.T. Still University of Health Sciences, Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine.
- Dr. Mark Washburn is from Farmington, N.M. He graduated from Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Resident physicians, along with their faculty physicians, see patients of all ages in Eau Claire and Augusta for a variety of health care needs, and same-day appointments are available.