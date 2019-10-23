NEW OPTHALMOLOGIST: Dany Najjar, M.D., an ophthalmologist, recently joined the Eye Care Center at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Najjar received his medical degree from the American University of Beirut in Lebanon. He then completed an ophthalmology residency at the American University of Beirut in Lebanon and at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia. He completed a cornea, external diseases and refractive surgery fellowship at Wills Eye Hospital in Philadelphia, and a pediatric ophthalmology and strabismus fellowship at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities in Minneapolis.
Najjar’s professional interests include cataract surgery, and medical and surgical management of corneal and external diseases.