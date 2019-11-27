NEW PHYSICIAN: Michael Claessens, M.D., recently joined Palliative and Supportive Care Services at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Claessens completed medical school at the University of Minnesota Medical School, Duluth Campus, and a Master of Science degree in evaluative clinical science at Dartmouth Medical School. He completed a residency in internal medicine at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. He completed a fellowship in general internal medicine at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and Veterans Affairs Hospital, and a fellowship in palliative medicine at the University of Ottowa Institute of Palliative Care.
Prior to joining Mayo Clinic Health System, Claessens worked at Marshfield Clinic in Marshfield, Wisconsin. He also was a clinical adjunct professor for the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health.
NEW FAMILY PHYSICIAN: Samantha Runstrom, M.D., a physician in the Mayo Clinic Family Medicine Residency Program in Eau Claire, will see patients one day per week in Family Medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System — Northland in Rice Lake. She also will continue to see patients in Eau Claire.
Runstrom, a second-year resident, completed medical school at the Medical College of Wisconsin.
“This program helps prepare the next generation of physicians to provide patient-centered care for those in the Chippewa Valley,” said Terri Nordin, M.D., residency program director.