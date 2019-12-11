NEW FAMILY MEDICINE PHYSICIAN: Richard Rapp, DO, a family medicine physician, is now seeing patients at the Prevea Rice Lake Health Center, 1051 West Ave. in Rice Lake.
Rapp also continues to see patients at the Prevea Ladysmith Health Center, 1101 Lake Ave. West in Ladysmith, and at the Prevea Cornell Health Center, 320 N. 7th St. in Cornell.
Rapp provides routine care for children and adults including preventive medicine, health maintenance, and joint and muscle injections. He also offers osteopathic manipulation treatments, a form of hands-on care to diagnose, treat and prevent illness and injury.