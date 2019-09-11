NEW PHYSICIAN: Brent Bjorklund, M.D., recently joined the Emergency Medicine Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Bjorklund earned a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities in Minneapolis. He received a master’s degree in biomedical sciences and a medical degree from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in Chicago. He completed a residency in emergency medicine at Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Bjorklund is a member of the American Medical Association and the American College of Emergency Physicians. His professional interests include caring for critically ill patients and emergency ultrasound.
In his free time, Bjorklund enjoys spending time family, riding motorcycles, traveling, hunting, being outdoors, following Minnesota Golden Gopher and Minnesota Wild hockey and cheering on Minnesota sport teams.
NEW PHYSICAL THERAPIST: Physical therapist Samantha Middleton recently joined the Rehabilitation Services Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Middleton earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and a doctor of physical therapy degree at the University of Wisconsin–La Crosse.
She is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association.
In her spare time she enjoys biking, camping, exercising, hiking, gardening, kayaking, reading and year-round fishing.