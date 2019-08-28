NEW PHYSICIAN: Tomasz Okon, M.D., recently joined Palliative and Supportive Care Services at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Okon graduated from medical school at Medical College of Ohio in Toledo, Ohio, in 1997. He completed a residency in internal medicine, and a fellowship in general internal medicine and palliative care, at the University of Virginia.
Prior to joining Mayo Clinic Health System, Okon worked at Marshfield Clinic in Marshfield, where he co-founded and directed the palliative medicine fellowship between 2004 and 2019.
He has worked as a clinical adjunct professor for the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health since 2002 and an instructor at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Okon is board-certified by the American Board of Hospice and Palliative Medicine and American Board of Internal Medicine. He is a member of the American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine, and has been a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society since 1996.
Okon’s professional interests include complex symptom management in palliative care, communication skills education, narrative medicine and developing systems-based solutions for palliative care delivery.
NEW CARDIOTHORACIC SURGEON: Dr. Ralph J. Galdieri, Jr., a board-certified and fellowship-trained cardiothoracic surgeon, has joined the Prevea Heart & Vascular Care team in Eau Claire.
Galdieri specializes in adult coronary artery bypass surgery, valve repair and replacement, pacemaker and AICD implants, laser lead extractions, pulmonary surgery and mediastinal surgery.
He joins Dr. Monica McDonald, a cardiothoracic surgeon also with Prevea Heart & Vascular Care. Both see patients and perform procedures at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire.
Galdieri attended medical school at the University of Rome in Italy, completed general surgery residency at Jersey City Medical Center and cardiothoracic surgery residency at the University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey.
He also completed a pediatric cardiothoracic surgery fellowship at Children’s Hospital of New Jersey. Dr. Galdieri is certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Thoracic Surgery.
NEW NEUROSURGEON: Mark Pichelmann, M.D., a neurosurgeon, has joined the Spine and Neurological Surgery Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Pichelmann is board-certified in neurological surgery and a diplomate of The American Board of Neurological Surgery. He is a member of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, Congress of Neurological Surgeons and the Neurological Society of America.
He specializes in complex spinal surgeries and spinal deformities, including scoliosis, intracranial and spinal tumors, and general neurosurgery.
For more than 15 years, Pichelmann served as program director of Neurosurgery at Mayo Clinic in Florida, where he also served on the Graduate Education, Clinical Equipment, and Program Directors committees. Pichelmann formerly served as the vice chair of the Neurosurgery Department at Mayo Clinic in Florida and is an assistant professor of neurosurgery, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science.
In addition, Dr. Pichelmann holds the rank of lieutenant colonel with the U.S. Army Reserve, serving for the past 16 years as a neurosurgeon. He has been deployed three times in support of operations in the Middle East.