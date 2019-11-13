NEW FAMILY MEDICINE PHYSICIAN: Theodore Maillette, M.D., a physician in the Mayo Clinic Family Medicine Residency Program in Eau Claire, will see patients two days per month in Family Medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie. He also will continue to care for patients in Eau Claire.
Maillette, a second-year resident, completed medical school at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health.
NEW FAMILY MEDICINE PHYSICIAN: Hannah Miller, M.D., a physician in the Mayo Clinic Family Medicine Residency Program in Eau Claire, will see patients two days per month in Family Medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System — Chippewa Valley in Bloomer. She also will continue to care for patients in Eau Claire.
Miller, a second-year resident, completed medical school at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine.
NEW FAMILY MEDICINE PHYSICIAN: Meredith Buck, M.D., a physician in the Mayo Clinic Family Medicine Residency Program in Eau Claire, will see patients one day per week in Family Medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System – Oakridge in Osseo. She also will continue to see patients in Eau Claire.
Buck, a second-year resident, completed medical school at the Medical College of Wisconsin.
NEW PHYSICIAN: Bharat Meenavalli, M.D., recently joined Internal Medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Meenavalli completed medical school at Universidad de Ciencias Medicas in San Jose, Costa Rica. He completed his postgraduate education in internal medicine at St. Barnabas Hospital in New York City. Prior to joining Mayo Clinic Health System, Meenavalli worked as a primary care physician at JenCare Senior Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia.
He is a member of the American College of Physicians.
Meenavalli’s professional interests include geriatric medicine, primary care and working with underserved populations.
NEW EAR, NOSE AND THROAT PHYSICIANS: Prevea Health is pleased to welcome two new ear, nose and throat physicians to its family of care in the Chippewa Valley.
David Stone, MD, FACS, and Jeremy Alderfer, MD, provide medical and surgical treatment for ear, nose and throat disorders for children and adults. They specialize in head and neck surgery and tumors, skin cancer removal and reconstruction, nasal and sinus surgery, tonsillectomy, adenoidectomy and ear infections.
Stone sees patients at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 2661 County Hwy I in Chippewa Falls, and Alderfer sees patients at the Prevea Altoona Medical Office Building, 3119 Woodman Dr. in Altoona. Appointments with either physician can be made by calling (715) 717-6885.