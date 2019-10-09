NEW SURGEON: Talya Lorenz, M.D., recently joined the Surgery Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Lorenz earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Carroll College in Helena, Mont. She received her medical degree from the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle. She completed a general surgery residency and was chief resident at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Lorenz also completed a fellowship in surgical critical care and was surgical administrative chief at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
Lorenz is board-eligible in general surgery. Her professional interests include acute care, general surgery, hernia repair and trauma surgical care.
NEW FAMILY NURSE PRACTITIONER: Allison Wilson, FNP-C, has joined the Willow Creek Women’s Clinic in Eau Claire.
Wilson received her MSN degree from Belmont University and her BSN from Montana Tech. She has been certified as a family nurse practitioner by ANCC since 2014.
Wilson has over five years of experience in women’s health and family planning. She has particular interests in helping women to match their contraceptive options to their own unique needs, management and prevention of chronic vaginal infections, exploration of pregnancy options and continued establishment of healthy and preventative lifestyle choices.
NEW NURSE PRACTITIONER: Elizabeth Turba, a nurse practitioner, recently joined the Critical Care Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Turba earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Viterbo University in La Crosse. She earned her master’s degree as part of the Adult-Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner program at Winona State University in Rochester, Minn.
Turba had previously worked as a nurse in the Medical ICU at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
Her professional interests include caring for critically ill patients, organ donation and palliative care.
NEW PHYSICAL THERAPIST: Emily Pritzl, D.P.T., a physical therapist, recently joined the Rehabilitation Services Department at Mayo Clinic Health System—Chippewa Valley in Chippewa Falls.
Pritzl earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Clarke University in Dubuque, Iowa.
NEW NURSE MIDWIFE: Jill Tormoen, a nurse midwife, recently joined the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Tormoen completed a master’s degree in the Certified Nurse Midwifery program at Frontier Nursing University.