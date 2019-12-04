NEW FAMILY MEDICINE PHYSICIAN: Prevea Health is pleased to welcome Lindsay Schroeder, DO, to its family of care in the Chippewa Valley.
Schroeder sees patients at the Prevea Altoona Medical Office Building. She provides routine care for adults and children including preventive medicine, medication management, acute care, well-child visits, women’s health and minor office procedures.
Schroeder was born and raised in Eau Claire. She graduated medical school at A.T. Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine in Arizona, completed residency at the University of Minnesota, St. Joseph’s Hospital, and is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine.