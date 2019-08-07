NEW CARDIOLOGIST: Brodie Marthaler, M.D., a cardiologist, recently joined the Cardiac Center at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Marthaler completed a medical degree at Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. He completed a residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in cardiovascular medicine at The University of Iowa in Iowa City.
His professional interests include cardiac MRI, cardiovascular CT, echocardiography, nuclear cardiology and preventive cardiology.
In his free time, Marthaler enjoys cooking, playing golf and reading historical books.
Marthaler is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He is a member of the American College of Cardiology, American College of Physicians, American Society of Echocardiography and Society for Cardiovascular Computed Tomography.
To make an appointment, call the Cardiac Center at 715-838-6320.
NEW NEPHROLOGIST: Jaime Jimenez Lopez, M.D., recently joined the Nephrology Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Jimenez Lopez completed medical school at Universidad Dr. Jose Matias Delgado School of Medicine in Santa Tecla, El Salvador. He completed a residency in internal medicine at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, New Jersey.
Jimenez Lopez is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. His professional interests include ICU nephrology, glomerulonephritis and the management of resistant hypertension.
In his free time, Jimenez Lopez enjoys spending time with his family, trying local gastronomy and following current sporting events.
To make an appointment with Dr. Jimenez Lopez, call 715-838-6595.
NEW DIAGNOSTIC RADIOLOGIST: Cameron Leitch, M.D., recently joined the Radiology Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Leitch completed medical school at the University of North Dakota. He completed a residency in diagnostic radiology and fellowship in breast imaging at Mayo Clinic’s Rochester, Minnesota campus.
Leitch’s professional interests include breast, body, and pulmonary and thoracic imaging.
In his free time, Dr. Leitch enjoys spending time with his family, as well as fishing and hockey.
NEW ONCOLOGIST: Timothy Burns, M.D., an oncologist, recently joined the Albert J. and Judith A. Dunlap Cancer Center at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Burns earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. He completed a residency in internal medicine at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida.
Burns was the chief resident in internal medicine at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa. He was a fellow in hematology and oncology at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
Burns’ professional interests include the field of indolent lymphomas and solid tumors.
In his free time, Dr. Burns enjoys biking, fishing, hiking, running and skiing.
To make an appointment, call Oncology at 715-838-6072.
NEW PHYSICIAN: Jacob Morris, M.D., recently joined the Emergency Medicine Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Morris received a medical degree from the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine in Rochester, Minnesota. He completed a residency in emergency medicine at The University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he also was chief resident.
Morris is a member of Christian Medical & Dental Associations and the Emergency Medicine Residents’ Association. His professional interests include global health and quality improvement.
In his free time, Morris is an avid reader, and enjoys spending time with his family and fly-fishing. He also has traveled extensively as part of international medical missions.
