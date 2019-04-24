SCHOLARSHIP WINNER: Ashley Wiltrout of Eau Claire is one of two recipients of the second annual Sandy Rasmussen Scholarship, Dove Healthcare has announced.
The $2,500 scholarship is available to Dove Healthcare employees pursuing post-secondary education at an accredited technical college or four-year university. It was created in honor and appreciation of Sandy Rasmussen, an employee of Dove Healthcare–Rutledge Home in Chippewa Falls for more than 46 years.
“Ashley emulates Sandy’s compassion, energy and commitment to making the communities we serve a better place to live and work,” said Ashley Gudis, Scholarship Committee Chair and Dove Healthcare–Rutledge Home director. “We are honored to be able to help her advance her education and career in health care.”
A nurse case manager with wound care certification at Dove Healthcare–West Eau Claire, Wiltrout is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing with the University of Arizona. The Scholarship Committee selected Wiltrout based on her letters of reference, an essay, volunteerism, work ethic and character.