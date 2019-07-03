TEACHER OF THE YEAR: Dr. Terri Nordin, program director of the Mayo Clinic Family Medicine Residency Program at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, has been named the Mayo Clinic Health System Family Medicine Teacher of the Year by the Mayo Fellows Association.
Nominees are submitted and voted on by residents and fellows of departments across Mayo Clinic. Winners are selected for their dedication to resident teaching, going above and beyond regular duties and serving as mentors for young physicians in training.
“I have a passion for teaching and coaching resident physicians to become thoughtful, exceptional care providers,” says Nordin. “I feel blessed that our current residents feel I am successfully helping them develop. Part of what motivates me to do the hard work of teaching is the combination of our enthusiastic, gifted faculty and the sparks of new understanding the residents experience as they grow. I also love learning things the residents have to teach me.”
Nordin is the founding director of the Family Medicine Residency Program in Eau Claire, which began with five resident physicians in 2017. An additional five resident physicians were added in 2018, and five more joined in June.
“Dr. Nordin is passionate about providing and teaching the art of family medicine,” says Dr. Mark Deyo-Svendsen, chairman of family medicine in northwest Wisconsin. "She brings her experience and her joy in family-centered maternity care to Chippewa Valley residents and is leading the development of a new generation of physicians who share her vision of quality and service to others.”
• • •
AWARD WINNERS: On May 9 at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals’ Colleague Service Awards banquet at the Florian Gardens, Andrew Bagnall, president and CEO, HSHS Western Wisconsin Division, announced the colleague and physician award recipients for the two hospitals. HSHS Western Wisconsin Division includes Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals.
Tom Vickery, facilities manager at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, has been named the 2019 recipient of the Father Klimek Healing Presence Award, and Rolanda Rada, a registered nurse in ambulatory care at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, has been named the 2019 recipient of the Keeper of the Tradition Award.
Vickery has worked at Sacred Heart Hospital for 30 years, and Rada has worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital for 30 years, as well. Their awards are the highest honor a colleague can receive at the two hospitals. Each award recognizes a long-term colleague who has dedicated his or her life to being a humble servant of the sick.
Dr. Fadi Sabbagh has been named Sacred Heart Hospital’s Physician of the Year for 2019, and Dr. James Iwakiri has been named St. Joseph’s Hospital’s Physician of the Year for 2019. These awards are the highest clinical honor a physician can receive at the two hospitals.
Sabbagh joined HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in 2006 and is affiliated with OakLeaf Clinics–Eau Claire Medical Clinic. Iwakiri joined HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in 1994 and is affiliated with Western Wisconsin Urology.
One hundred and eighty one colleagues who have reached significant milestones — with a combined total of 2,755 years of service — were honored at this year’s event. Recent retirees also were honored.
• • •
NEW POST: HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals are pleased to announce that Jennifer Drayton has joined the two hospitals as chief nursing officer.
Drayton has a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree, both in nursing, from UW-Madison.
Drayton most recently served at the University of Minnesota Physicians in Minneapolis where she held many leadership roles. Her other experience includes leadership roles at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital and at University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics.
