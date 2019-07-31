NEW PHYSICIAN: Milan Radovanovic, M.D., has joined the Hospital Medicine Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Radovanovic completed medical school at University of Belgrade School of Medicine in Belgrade, Serbia. He completed a residency in internal medicine at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.
Radovanovic is a member of the American College of Physicians and American Medical Association.
His professional interests include hospital medicine, inpatient care, cardiology, patient safety and quality improvement.
In his free time Radovanovic enjoys reading and outdoor activities including bicycling, jogging, hiking and fishing.
NEW OPTHALMOLOGIST: Spenser Morton, MD, ophthalmologist, has joined the Chippewa Valley Eye Clinic.
Morton specializes in comprehensive ophthalmology including refractive cataract surgery and minimally invasive glaucoma surgery.
Originally from West Chester, Pa., Morton graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a Kinesiology degree. He attended medical school at Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He completed his residency at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Morton has a number of hobbies including hunting, running, hiking, snowboarding, beer brewing and sport shooting.
Morton is a member of American Academy of Ophthalmology, Alpha Omega Alpha honor society and the Arnold P. Gold Humanism Society.
NEW PSYCHOTHERAPIST: Jackilyn Andrew, a licensed clinical social worker, recently joined Behavioral Health as a psychotherapist at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Andrew completed a master’s degree in social work at Indiana University. Prior to joining Mayo Clinic Health System, Andrew worked as a psychotherapist at Marshfield Clinic in Eau Claire.
Andrew’s professional interests include anxiety, brainspotting, working with children and teens, cognitive behavioral therapy, depression, eating disorders, mindfulness, mood disorders, and prepartum and postpartum depression
In her free time, Andrew enjoys spending time with her family, running, walking, bicycling and taking photos.
To make an appointment in Behavioral Health, call 715-838-5369.
From staff reports