NEW FAMILY MEDICINE SPECIALIST: Ascension Medical Group is pleased to welcome Family Medicine Specialist Dr. Lacmbouh Ade to Stanley. He provides primary care services to patients of all ages at 1120 Pine St., Stanley.
Ade has a special interest in endoscopic procedures (colonoscopies and EGD), preventative care, acute and chronic conditions by emphasizing preventative medicine and patient education.
In addition, Ade is well-versed with performing general office procedures including but not limited to joint injections, skin procedures and nail removal.
He earned his medical degree from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison. Ade completed his Family Medicine Residency and Certification to Perform Endoscopic and General Office Procedures at the Medical College of Wisconsin’s Mosaic Family Medicine Residency, Appleton.
Outside of the office, Ade enjoys biking, listening to music, tennis, fishing and spending time with family.
NEW HEMATOLOGIST-ONCOLOGIST: Prevea Health welcomes Dr. Abhishek Seth, a hematologist–oncologist at the Prevea Cancer Center at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire.
Seth specializes in cancer, including lung, colon and breast cancer, as well as the diagnosis and treatment of blood disorders, leukemia and myeloma.
Seth completed medical school at Government Medical College in India, an internal medicine residency at Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine and a fellowship in hematology oncology at St. John’s Hospital and Medical Center. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
NEW OB-GYN: Laura Ambler, D.O., recently joined the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Ambler completed medical school at Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific in Pomona, Calif. She completed an OB-GYN residency at the University of Florida-Sacred Heart Health System in Pensacola, Fla.
Ambler’s professional interests include high-risk obstetrics and minimally invasive gynecologic surgery.
In her free time, Ambler enjoys reading, traveling and taking road trips with her family.
NEW EMERGENCY PHYSICIAN: Kevin Hanson, M.D. recently joined the Emergency Medicine team at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire.
Hanson earned his medical degree at University of Wisconsin School of Medicine & Public Health in Madison, Wis., and completed his emergency medicine residency at Geisinger Health Systems-Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pa.
He is board certified by American College of Emergency Physicians, and is a member of the American Medical Association and the Wisconsin Medical Society.
NEW ANESTHESIOLOGIST: Jason Haus, M.D. recently joined the Anesthesia team at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire.
Haus earned his medical degree at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine & Health Sciences in Grand Forks, N.D., and completed his anesthesia residency and fellowship training the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor in Michigan.
He is board certified in anesthesiology and is a member of the American Society of Anesthesiologists.