NEW PHYSICAL THERAPIST: Megan Stellpflug, D.P.T., a physical therapist, recently joined the Rehabilitation Services Department at Mayo Clinic Health System—Oakridge in Osseo.
Stellpflug earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise and sports science, and a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Wisconsin—La Crosse.
She is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association.
Her professional interests include providing evidence-based best practices for orthopedic injuries; chronic pain; manual therapy; and vestibular disorders, such as vertigo.
In her spare time, Stellpflug enjoys spending time with family and friends, and outdoor and sporting activities.
NEW GASTROENTEROLOGIST: Jeffrey Hubers, M.D., recently joined the Gastroenterology Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Hubers obtained his medical degree at the University of Minnesota Medical School. He completed a residency in internal medicine at University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics, and served as primary care chief resident at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, Wis.
Hubers completed a fellowship in gastroenterology and hepatology, and an advanced fellowship in inflammatory bowel disease at University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics.
Hubers is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. He is a member of the American College of Gastroenterology and American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.
Hubers’ professional interests include managing patients with inflammatory bowel disease and treating general gastrointestinal conditions, including gastroesophageal reflux disease, constipation and diarrhea.
NEW NEPHROLOGIST: Praveen Errabelli, M.B.B.S., recently joined the Nephrology Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Errabelli completed medical school at Ranga Raya Medical College in Kakinada, India. He completed a residency in internal medicine at Marshfield Clinic in Marshfield, Wis., and a fellowship in nephrology at the University of Arkansas.
Errabelli is a member of the American Medical Association.
Errabelli’s professional interests include acute kidney injury, chronic kidney disease and hypertension.
In his free time, Errabelli enjoys working out and watching history shows.
NEW VASCULAR SURGEON: Tiziano Tallarita, M.D., recently joined Vascular Surgery at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Tallarita completed medical school at the University of Catania in Italy. He completed a residency in vascular surgery and kidney transplant at the University of Catania, as well as residencies in general surgery at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.; the University of Maryland; and the University of Arizona.
Tallarita was a research fellow in carotid diseases and neurosurgery, and vascular surgery, and completed a fellowship in vascular and endovascular surgery at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
He presented in numerous international meetings and is involved in several research projects that focus on aberrant subclavian artery, deep venous diseases, complex aortic aneurysm repair, the carotid, and peripheral atherosclerotic and aneurysmal diseases.
Dr. Tallarita is a board-certified in general surgery by the American College of Surgeons He is a member of the International Society of Vascular Surgery and the Society for Vascular Surgery.
