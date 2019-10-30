NEW PSYCHOTHERAPIST: Jessica A. Johnson recently joined Behavioral Health as a psychotherapist at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Johnson completed a bachelor of social work degree at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and a master of social work degree at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. Prior to joining Mayo Clinic Health System, she worked as a psychotherapist at Marshfield Clinic in Eau Claire.
Johnson’s professional interests include depression, anxiety, trauma, substance use and symptoms unrelated to substance abuse, mindfulness, relationships, grief and loss, adjustment to life transitions and stressors, and chronic health and mental health symptoms and concerns.