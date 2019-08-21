NEW DOCTOR OF AUDIOLOGY: Kimberly Finlan, AuD, CCC-A, will join Prevea Health in western Wisconsin.
A Doctor of Audiology, Finlan provides hearing care for adults and children at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls and the Prevea Mondovi Health Center in Mondovi. She also performs hearing evaluations; hearing aid evaluations, fittings, modifications and repairs; and offers custom ear protection.
Kimberly received a Clinical Doctorate in Audiology at the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point and the University of Wisconsin–Madison Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, and holds a Certificate of Clinical Competence in Audiology from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association.
NEW PSYCHIATRIST: Ashley Holland, D.O., a psychiatrist, recently joined Behavioral Health at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Holland completed medical school at Des Moines University in Des Moines, Iowa. She completed a general psychiatry residency at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine. She also completed fellowships in child and adolescent psychiatry, and neuropsychiatry and cognitive neurology at the University of Massachusetts in Worcester, Mass.
Holland’s professional interests include developmental disorders such as autism spectrum disorder and other genetic abnormalities with psychiatric complications, dementia, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, brain tumors with psychiatric complications, neuromodulation and emerging treatment options.
NEW PSYCHIATRIST: Andrew Murray, D.O., a psychiatrist, recently joined Behavioral Health at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Murray completed medical school at the University of New England in Biddeford, Maine. He completed a psychiatry residency at Tufts Medical Center in Boston and a fellowship in psychoanalytic psychotherapy at Boston Psychoanalytic Society & Institute in Boston.
Before joining Mayo Clinic Health System, Murray worked as a psychiatrist in charge of adult inpatient psychiatry at McLean SouthEast Hospital in Middleborough, Mass., and he was an instructor in psychiatry at Harvard Medical School in Boston.
He is a member of the American Medical Association and American Psychiatric Association.
Murray’s professional interests include psychodynamic psychotherapy, teaching medical students and residents, and exploring new ways to integrate technology into psychiatric treatment.
NEW HOSPITALIST: Konstantin Talitskiy, M.D., Ph.D., recently joined the Hospital Medicine Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Talitskiy completed medical school at Lomonosov Moscow State University in Moscow. He completed his residency training in cardiology at the Russian Cardiology Research Center in Moscow, where he also earned a doctorate in cardiology and cell biology. Dr. Talitskiy completed postgraduate training in general internal medicine at I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University in Moscow and completed his internal medicine residency training at The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education in Scranton, Pa.
Talitskiy is a member of the American College of Physicians, Pennsylvania Medical Society, and European Society of Cardiology.
Talitskiy’s professional interests include system improvement in hospital medicine, cardiovascular disease prevention and clinical research.