NEW PHYSICAL THERAPIST: Physical therapist Hillary Brunner, D.P.T., recently joined the Rehabilitation Services Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Brunner earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas. She earned a doctor of physical therapy degree at The University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, Tenn.
She is a member of the American Physical Therapy Association and Wisconsin Physical Therapy Association.
In her spare time, Brunner enjoys watching movies, shopping at local antique stores, and spending time with her husband and dog.
NEW GENETIC COUNSELOR: Katie Plamann, a genetic counselor, recently joined Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and will be working with patients in the Obstetrics and Gynecology and Oncology departments.
Plamann completed bachelor’s degrees in biology and psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She completed a master’s degree in molecular, cellular and developmental biology and genetics, with a focus of study in genetic counseling, from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
She is a member of the American Board of Genetic Counseling Inc., National Society of Genetic Counselors, and the Wisconsin Genetic Counselors Association.
Plamann’s professional interests include genetic hearing loss, hereditary cancer syndromes and prenatal ultrasound anomalies.
In her free time, Plamann enjoys binge-watching TV shows, cooking, hiking and spending time with family, friends and her cat.
NEW Psychotherapist: Gia Hepfler recently joined Behavioral Health as a psychotherapist at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Hepfler completed a bachelor’s degree in psychology at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. She completed her master’s degree in mental health counseling at Argosy University in Phoenix. She has worked in the field since 2008, most recently at Clark County Community Services in Neillsville, Wisconsin.
Hepfler’s professional interests include couples therapy, eating disorders, dialectical behavioral therapy, eye movement desensitization reprocessing therapy, trauma, work with adolescents, family therapy, and personality disorders.