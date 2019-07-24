NEW PHYSICIANS: Five resident physicians have joined the Mayo Clinic Family Medicine Residency Program in Eau Claire. The physicians were selected out of 769 applicants from medical schools across the country.
This is the third class of Family Medicine residents in the program, which now has 15 residents — five per year over the three-year residency.
Bridget Glomski, M.D. is from Cadott. She completed medical school at University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.
Mollie Meagher, D.O., of Chippewa Falls completed medical school at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Karley Mecko, D.O. is from Crystal Lake, Ill. She completed medical school at Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Carly Rosenberg, M.D., a native of Montreal, completed medical school at Technion — Israel Institute of Technology.
Kelsey Western, M.D. is from Faribault, Minn. She completed medical school at the University of Minnesota Medical School, Duluth Campus.
Funding for the program came in part from a $750,000 grant awarded in 2014 by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to help train new family medicine doctors, especially in rural areas.
“These outstanding resident physicians will work alongside our faculty physicians to provide patient-centered care for people of all ages living in Northwest Wisconsin,” said Dr. Terri Nordin, residency program director.
The residents and faculty will see patients in Family Medicine at Mayo Clinic Health System, 1400 Bellinger St. To schedule an appointment, call 715-464-6300.
• • •
HOSPITALIST JOINS MAYO CLINIC: Angadbir Parmar, M.D., recently joined the Hospital Medicine Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Parmar completed medical school at Government Medical College in Patiala Punjab, India. He completed a residency in internal medicine at Central Michigan University.
He is a member of the American College of Physicians and American Medical Association.
Parmar’s professional interests include critical care medicine and cardiology. He also is interested in academic medicine and enjoys teaching.
In his free time, Dr. Parmar enjoys spending time with his family and friends. He also is fond of outdoor activities, such as hiking, kayaking and camping.
• • •
NEW PULMONARY SPECIALIST: Hussam Al-Sharif, M.D., recently joined the Pulmonology Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Al-Sharif completed medical school at Jordan University of Science and Technology in Irbid, Jordan. He completed his internal medicine residency at Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Northeast Ohio Medical University Program.
Al-Sharif completed a fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine at University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and a fellowship in sleep medicine at UCLA.
Al-Sharif is board-certified in internal medicine, pulmonary disease and critical care medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
Al-Sharif’s professional interests include obstructive lung disease, such as asthma, bronchitis and emphysema; pleural diseases; lung infections; lung cancer; and sleep apnea.
In his free time, Dr. Al-Sharif enjoys spending time with his family and exploring new places.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Al-Sharif, call 715-838-6593.
From staff reports