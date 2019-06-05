NURSES RECOGNIZED: HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals recently presented the 2019 Nurse Exemplar Awards to two registered nurses — Ann Lane and Michelle Willcutt.
These peer-nominated awards are the two hospitals’ highest nursing honors and recognize extraordinary nurses who exhibit excellence in caring for patients and families, provide personalized patient care and have a superior level of knowledge and skill.
Lane works in the L.E. Phillips-Libertas Treatment Center in Chippewa Falls.
“While her knowledge and excellent patient care is second to none, the most notable trait of Ann is how she cares for her coworkers,” according to a nominator. “Working with her has been one of the most professionally and personally rewarding experiences I have had. Ann is the nurse that I am striving to be.”
Willcutt works in the critical care department at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
“Michelle tailors her nursing care to the needs of the individual patient,” wrote a nominator. “No matter how busy things get, patients, family members and colleagues know they have her undivided attention. Michelle creates a compassionate, supportive and therapeutic environment for patients and staff with the aim of promoting comfort and healing.”
This year marks the 13th year that HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital has given this honor, and the third year that HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital has done so.
• • •
INCOMING RESIDENTS: The following five new physicians will be joining the Prevea Health Family Medicine Residency Program this month:
• Dr. Markus Eckstein is from New Mexico. He graduated from of the University of New Mexico School of Medicine.
• Dr. Pamela Falcon is from Toronto, Canada. She graduated the American University of the Caribbean.
• Dr. Jordan Fraser is from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. He graduated from the University of North Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
• Dr. Jonathan Rief is from Inver Grove Heights, Minn. He graduated from the American University of the Caribbean.
• Dr. Josepha Zbaracki is from Duluth, Minn. He graduated from Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine.
These are physicians who have finished medical school and are ready to participate in specialized, family medicine training for three years at the residency program in Eau Claire. They will work under the supervision of experienced faculty physicians and community preceptors to provide direct medical care to patients.
From staff reports