NEW PHYSICIAN: Adam Hills, M.D., recently joined the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Hills earned a bachelor’s degree in physiology and developmental biology from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. He received his medical degree from Oakland University William Beaumont School of Medicine in Rochester, Mich. He completed an internship in internal medicine and a physical medicine and rehabilitation residency at VCU Health in Richmond, Va.
Hills’ professional interests include electromyography, musculoskeletal medicine and neurorehabilitation.
In his spare time Hills enjoys camping, hiking, weightlifting and spending time with his family.
NEW OPTOMETRIST: Logan Brunner, O.D., recently joined the Eye Care Center at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Brunner received an optometry degree from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tennessee. He completed an adult primary care residency at Memphis VA Medical Center. He is a member of the American Optometric Association and Wisconsin Optometric Association.
Brunner’s professional interests include glaucoma, anterior segment disease, pediatrics and specialty contact lens fitting.
In his spare time Brunner enjoys spending time outdoors, running, hunting and fishing. He also enjoys traveling and being with family in the Midwest.
NEW OPTOMETRIST: Jenny Lau, O.D., recently joined the Eye Care Center at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Lau completed a doctor of optometry degree at the Illinois College of Optometry. She completed a family practice and ocular disease residency at Northeastern State University Oklahoma College of Optometry.
Lau’s professional interests include ocular disease, specialty contact lenses and dry eye management.
In her spare time, Lau enjoys creating artwork in various mediums, including watercolor and digital printing. She also enjoys attending social events, exercising and participating in outdoor activities.