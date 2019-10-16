NEW OPTOMETRISTS: Three additional optometrists now see patients at the Eye Care Center at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie.
Logan Kiekhafer, O.D., completed an optometry degree at Illinois College of Optometry. He will continue to see patients in Eau Claire.
Marianne Komro, O.D., completed an optometry degree at Illinois College of Optometry. She will continue to see patients in Eau Claire.
Jaclyn Morin, O.D., completed an optometry degree at Southern California College of Optometry. She previously saw patients in Eau Claire.
NEW OPTOMETRISTS: Two additional optometrists now see patients at the Eye Care Center at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire:
Thomas Boulden, O.D., completed an optometry degree at Southern College of Optometry. He also will continue to see patients in Tomah, Wisconsin.
Dean Wetzel, O.D., completed an optometry degree at Pacific University Oregon. He also will continue to see patients in Caledonia, Minnesota, and Onalaska, Wisconsin.
NEW FAMILY NURSE PRACTITIONER: Prevea Health is pleased to welcome Amanda Crabb, APNP, FNP-BC, to the family medicine team at the Prevea Ladysmith Health Center, 1101 Lake Ave. West in Ladysmith.
As a family nurse practitioner, Crabb specializes in routine care for children and adults, preventive medicine, health maintenance and women’s care.
Crabb earned a Master of Science in Nursing from Concordia University and is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.