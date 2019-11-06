NEW FAMILY NURSE PRACTITIONER: Prevea Health is pleased to welcome Carla Griggs, APNP, FNP-BC, to the family medicine team at the Prevea Chippewa Falls Health Center, 2509 County Hwy. I.
Griggs specializes in routine care for children and adults, management of acute and chronic illnesses, health and wellness, preventive medicine and medication management.
Griggs earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and is certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
NEW PATHOLOGIST: Carolyn Haus, M.D. recently joined the Pathology team at Marshfield Medical Center – Eau Claire.
Haus earned her medical degree at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine & Health Sciences and completed her residency in anatomical and clinical pathology and her fellowship in surgical pathology at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Haus is board certified in Pathology and is a member of the American Society for Clinical Pathology, College of American Pathologists, and the United States & Canadian Academy of Pathologists.
NEW URGENT CARE PHYSICIAN: Dr. Michael Matela, M.D, FAAFP, MMCi recently joined the Urgent Care team at Marshfield Medical Center – Eau Claire.
Matela earned his medical degree at the Cebu Institute of Medicine in Cebu City, Philippines. He completed his residencies at Cook County Hospital and at Christ Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago, Ill.
He is board certified in family medicine and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians. Matela is a member of the Urgent Care Association, American Medical Informatics Association, American Telemedicine Association, and Health Information and Management Society.