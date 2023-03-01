EAU CLAIRE — Marshfield Clinic Health System will lay off 346 employees, including workers at facilities in the Chippewa Valley, effective in mid-May.
The health care provider announced the cuts on Wednesday through a news release as well as a required notice sent to the state Department of Workforce Development.
"Reducing staff is always painful," Dr. Susan Turney, CEO of Marshfield Clinic Health System, stated in the news release. "This is ultimately about preserving the long-term efficiency and sustainability of our organization."
She attributed the cuts to "the immense pressure and unprecedented challenges gripping the health care industry in recent years." The news release cited skyrocketing labor costs, higher supply expenses and reductions in reimbursements as financial pressures that led to the decision to cut staff.
The layoffs announced this week represents just under 3% of the over 12,000 people employed by Marshfield Clinic in the state.
Employees to be laid off started getting notices on Wednesday and all will be told by March 15, according to a letter that Terri Newmier, the health system's chief human resources officer, included with the notice to the state.
The anticipated layoff date is scheduled for May 19.
The health system has also cut over 500 vacant positions in an effort to lessen the impact of the cuts on its workforce.
For those who are being laid off, Turney pledged that the organization will help them in their search for a new job.
"We are committed to supporting all affected employees with resources and services to aide them in their transition, including assistance searching for other roles within the health system," she stated in the news release.
Many of the layoffs are occurring at facilities in the organization's hometown of Marshfield, but they also impact employees in west-central Wisconsin as well. Here are layoffs happening at facilities in our region, according to the notice filed with the state:
• Eau Claire Center: One certified wound ostomy nurse, one clinical quality coordinator, one diabetes educator/clinical dietitian, one emergency medical physician, one surgical physician assistant.
• Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire: Two cardiac rehabilitation specialists, three certified wound ostomy nurses, one occupational health regional manager, one registered nurse, two registered nurse supervisors.
• Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire Occupational and Employee Health: One administrative assistant.
• Riverview Center (Eau Claire): One senior pharmacy technician.
• Lake Hallie Center: One appointment coordinator, one urgent care nurse practitioner, three registered nurses.
• Cadott Center: Two care team coordinators, one radiologic technologist.
• Ladysmith Center: One appointment coordinator, one medical assistant, one urgent care nurse practitioner.
• Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith: Two health unit coordinators, one senior maintenance worker, one patient access specialist, one registered nurse.
• Lakewoods Family Center (Rice Lake): One system clinical staff educator.
• Rice Lake Center: One appointment coordinator, two health services coordinators, one occupational health registered nurse.
• Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake: One appointment coordinator, one communications specialist, one employee health nurse, two occupational therapists, two physical therapists, one speech-language pathologist.
• Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville: Two anesthetists, one assistant manager, two certified nursing assistants, one maintenance worker, one occupational health regional manager, one patient access specialist, one supervisor of food services, one food service aid.