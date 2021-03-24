Eau Claire Caregiver Virtual Cafe: April 6 and April 20, 9 to 10:30 a.m. The caregiver café offers an informal and comfortable way for caregivers to join others to discuss issues, experiences and share ideas about caregiving. First and third Tuesdays of every month. Advanced registration required at least one week prior at www.adrcevents.org or call Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
Chippewa Valley Memory Café presents the 2021 Virtual Time Travelers Series: Second Tuesday of the month, 10 to 11:30 a.m. April 13 is Architect Adventures: Enjoy a virtual journey of the Historic Schlegelmilch House in downtown Eau Claire. Chat with artist Patricia Hawkenson about her Color Eau Claire Collection. Advanced registration is required at least one week before the event at www.adrcevents.org or call Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
Middle-Late Stage Dementia Caregiver Support Group: Second Tuesday of each month, April 13, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. If you are caring for someone in the middle to late stages, you are not alone. Join other caregivers who understand what you are going through for support, information and education. Facilitated by family caregivers and sponsored by the Aging & Disability Resource Center. Contact Paula at paulajwainscott@gmail.com. Participants will receive an email with a link to join the meeting via phone or virtual.
Men’s Group: First and third Wednesdays of every month; April 14 and April 28 at 11 a.m. Groups are held virtually or at Peace Lutheran Church, 501 E. Fillmore Ave, Eau Claire. Connections and coffee for men caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. Facilitated by men who are caring for a loved one with dementia and sponsored by the Aging & Disability Resource Center. For more information, contact Bob Vogler at 414-378-2114 or beevee6610@gmail.com.
Ask a Dementia Care Specialist webinar: April 19, 10 to 11:30 a.m. via Webex. A morning of conversation, resources and questions. Advanced registration is required at least one week before the event at www.adrcevents.org or by calling the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
