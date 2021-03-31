Sexual Assault Awareness Month events from the Family Support Center: Since 1983, Family Support Center has provided free and confidential services to people of all ages and genders affected by domestic and intimate partner violence, sexual assault, and child abuse. For information on Sexual Assault Awareness Month activities or Family Support Center services, visit www.FamilySupportCenterCF.com, follow the organization’s Facebook page at @FamilySupportChippewaValley or call its central office at 715-723-1138.
From staff reports