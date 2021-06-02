Men’s support group: First and third Wednesday of every month, June 2 and 16, 11 a.m. Connections and coffee for men caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. Facilitated by men who are caring for a loved one with dementia, sponsored by the Aging & Disability Resource Center. In person at this time at 3712 Gables Ct., Eau Claire. For more information contact Bob at 414-378-2114 or beevee6610@gmail.com.
Middle- to late-stage dementia caregiver support group: Second Tuesday of each month, June 8 from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. If you are caring for someone in the middle to late stages of dementia, you are not alone. Join other caregivers who understand what you are going through for support, information and education. Facilitated by family caregivers, sponsored by the Aging & Disability Resource Center. Contact Paula at paulajwainscott@gmail.com. Participants will receive an email with a link to join the meeting via phone or virtually.
Chippewa Valley Memory Café presents the 2021 Virtual Time Travelers Series: Second Tuesday of the month from 10 to 11:30 a.m., June 8. Bring a picnic basket with your favorite food and beverage. We will enjoy the great outdoors and being together. COVID safety precautions will be followed, including social distancing and mask wearing. Advanced registration is required at least one week prior at www.adrcevents.org or by calling the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
Ask a Dementia Care Specialist webinar: Monday, June 21, 10 to 11:30 a.m. via WebEx. A morning of conversation, resources and questions. Advanced registration is required at least one week prior at www.adrcevents.org or by calling the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
Early-stage memory loss support group: Last Wednesday of every month, June 30, 1:30 to 3 p.m. If you have been diagnosed in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia or are caring for someone with dementia you are not alone. Join peers who understand what you are going through for support, information and education. Participants should be in the early stages of memory loss, aware of their memory loss, have the ability to share with others and take part in the discussion. Advanced registration is required at least one week prior at www.adrcevents.org or by calling the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
