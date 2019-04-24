SPECIAL EVENTS
• “Understanding Power of Attorney,” presented by attorney Mary Beth Gardner, 3:45 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, The Classic at Hillcrest Greens, 2455 Sawgrass Place, Altoona. The free presentation, which includes light refreshments, is part of the Savvy Senior Series. Registration: 715-839-0200 by Monday.
• “Flip the Script on Aging,” 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, Chapel Heights United Methodist Church, 300 E. Hamilton Ave. Learn about the factors that influence wellness as we age, including how negative perceptions of aging impact longevity, how loneliness and social isolation affect wellness and the role we can place in our own health. Registration: adrcevents.org or 715-839-4735.
• DIY Natural Bug Repellent, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, Barron City Library, 10 N. Third St. Free. Registration: 715-537-3881.
From staff reports