• PARENTING TEENS IN A DIGITAL AGE: Wednesday, Nov. 20, 6 p.m., at 29 Pines/Sleep Inn & Suites Conference Center, 5872 33rd Ave. Do you have a pre-teen or teenager who zones out and tunes into his/her cellphone, iPad or tablet while ignoring you? Join HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals’ 3D Community Health Body.Mind.Spirit. for a presentation called “Warp Speed: Parenting Teens in a Digital Age.” The free event will be presented by Jessica Wong, certified prevention specialist with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts at 6 p.m. To register for this free presentation, call 715-717-1600 or visit: www.sacredhearteauclaire.org/Events-Classes.
• FREE CARDIAC/STROKE SCREENING: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital. The hospital is hosting a free cardiac/stroke screening to help individuals understand and reduce their risk for heart disease and stroke. It is free, private and confidential, and appointments are required. Registration will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 25 to 29 by calling 1-888-297-1940. Space will be limited to the first 100 people who register. The screening includes blood work for glucose, HDL and total cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index, heart rhythm assessment, carotid bruit assessments, diabetes risk assessment and the opportunity to discuss ways to reduce your risk for heart disease and stroke.