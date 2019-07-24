SPECIAL EVENTS
• DRUG, MENTAL HEALTH FORUM: The Dunn County Criminal Justice Collaborating Council will hold a Monday, July 29, forum on evolving drug trends and mental health issues in Dunn County, the CJCC announced Monday. The forum is slated for 6 to 8 p.m. at the Boyceville Community Center, 1233 Charlotte St. Panel participants will also discuss current and future efforts to address drug use and mental health issues in the area. Attendees can bring and submit questions for the panel. Panelists will be Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson, Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf, Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd, Dunn County Human Services Director Kris Korpela and Dunn County Judge James Peterson. Another forum with a similar focus is planned for Menomonie in late September, according to the CJCC.
• BABYSITTING CLASS AUG. 9: Have a child who’s ready to take the babysitting plunge? Make sure they receive proper training by having them attend a babysitting class from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 9 in McDonald Hall on the lower level of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 2661 Co. Hwy. I, Chippewa Falls. The course is for ages 11 and older and is being coordinated by the Partners of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital. The cost is $10 and includes lunch and materials. An instructor will prepare participants to be effective babysitters by covering feeding, diapering and basic first aid. Attendees will also learn how to provide safe activities and choose age-appropriate games. Registration is required. For more information or to register, call the hospital’s Volunteer Services at 715-717-7439 or visit https://www.stjoeschipfalls.org/Events-Classes.
BLOOD DRIVES
Wednesday: In Eau Claire, 11 a.m. — 7 p.m. at the Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave.
Wednesday: In Elk Mound, 12 p.m. — 6 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church, 207 University St.
Friday: In Eau Claire, 12 p.m. — 6 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 3036 Epiphany Ln.
Friday: In Eau Claire, 7 a.m. — 3 p.m. at the Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave.
Saturday: In Eau Claire, 7 a.m. — 3 p.m. at the Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave.
Sunday: In Eau Claire, 7 a.m. — 3 p.m. at the Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave.
Go to redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767 to make an appointment to donate or obtain more information.