• FAD DIETS PROGRAM AT AUGUSTA LIBRARY: Thursday, Jan. 30, 4 to 5 p.m. at 113 North Stone St., Augusta. The Augusta Memorial Public Library will host a program presented by Janessa VandenBerge entitled “Fad Diets: Harmful or Helpful.” VandenBerge will discuss the hype surrounding fad diets, as well as provide overall recommendations on how to develop sustainable, long-term lifestyle changes. Pre-registration is appreciated to ensure there are enough materials and refreshments for everyone. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample a variety of healthy snacks and beverages. For information visit augustalibrary.org or contact the library at 715-286-2070, e-mail aulib@augustalibrary.org or visit the library.
• HSHS ST. JOSEPH’S HOSPITAL OFFERING PRENATAL CLASSES: Mondays, Feb. 3, 10 and 17, at 6 p.m. in McDonald Hall at the hospital, 2661 Co Hwy I. If you’re a soon-to-be parent, you likely have a lot of questions about what to expect during pregnancy, labor and delivery, and more. HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital’s Women and Infants Center is offering free prenatal education classes for first-time parents. The class series is free and registration is not required. For more information, call 715-717-7421.
• MEDICARE AND YOU PRESENTATION IN EAU CLAIRE: Wednesday, Feb. 5, 10 a.m., 721 Oxford Ave., Eau Claire. An Aging & Disability Resource Center Elder Benefit Specialist will present a free seminar open to anyone new to Medicare, currently on Medicare, caregivers and families. Get information on Medicare Supplemental Insurance, Medicare Advantage Plan, Medicare Part D and Wisconsin SeniorCare. Register at www.adrcevents.org or at Aging & Disability Resource Center, 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
• ASSISTED LIVING PRESENTATION AT HILLCREST GREENS: Wednesday, Feb. 5 from 3:45 to 5 p.m. at 2455 Sawgrass Place, Altoona. As part of The Classic’s ongoing Savvy Seniors Series program, Greg Spindler, Executive Director of The Classic at Hillcrest Greens, will present “The Changing Landscape of Assisted Living.” Many seniors are resistant to assisted living, stating that they “don’t want to be in a home,” but often, a little education about the wonderful senior living communities and options available today can be very enlightening. Assisted living helps seniors care for themselves while also offering access to an active and rewarding lifestyle. Greg will share how changes in assisted living settings are benefitting families and their loved ones. The session is free; light refreshments and door prize drawings will be available. Registration for the Feb. 5 presentation is required by calling 715-839-0200 by Tuesday, Feb. 4.
• HEALTHY BOWELS, HEALTHY BLADDER WORKSHOP IN EAU CLAIRE: Mondays, Feb. 10, Feb. 24 and March 9, 1 to 3 p.m. at Oakwood Home Apartments, 3802 Damon St., Eau Claire. Workshop designed to give women the tools they need to take control of their bladder and bowel symptoms. Workshop meets for three 2-hour sessions, every other week. Register at www.adrcevents.org or Aging & Disability Resource Center, 715-839-4735 or 888-338-4636. Workshop limited to 12 women.
• RED CROSS NEEDS TYPE O BLOOD: With influenza escalating across the country and preventing some donors from giving, and winter weather threatening to cancel blood drives, the Red Cross now has a critical shortage of type O blood and urgently needs donors to restock the shelves.
Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.
The Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center is located at 3485 E. Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire. Additional blood donation opportunities through Feb.15 are:
Barron: 1/20/2020: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Community Center, 800 Memorial Dr.
Chetek: 1/28/2020: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Chetek Lutheran Church, 1419 Second St.
Cumberland: 1/21/2020: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., American Legion, 1225 Veterans St.
Rice Lake:
- 1/31/2020: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 15 E. Sawyer St.
- 2/1/2020: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 15 E. Sawyer St.
- 2/10/2020: 12:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., Blue Hills Masonic Center, 225 W. South St.
- 2/11/2020: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Blue Hills Masonic Center, 225 W. South St.
Alma: 1/27/2020: 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 709 S. 2nd St.
Chippewa Falls:
- 1/27/2020: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Moose Lodge #246, 8118 149th St.
- 1/30/2020: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 733 Woodward Ave.
Downsville: 1/23/2020: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., New Hope Lutheran Church, N2698 460th St.
Menomonie:
- 1/24/2020: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 2017 Stout St.
- 2/10/2020: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., University of Wisconsin Stout, 302 10th Ave. E.
- 2/10/2020: 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Menomonie Wrestling Club, 920 21st St. SE
- 2/13/2020: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Christ Lutheran Church, 1306 Wilcox St.
Augusta: 2/12/2020: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Augusta High School, E19320 Bartig Road
Eau Claire: 2/3/2020: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 310 Broadway
Durand: 1/29/2020: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Durand High School, 607 7th Ave. E.
Ladysmith: 2/7/2020: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Ladysmith Nursing Home, 1001 E. 11th St. N.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
