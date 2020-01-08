• BRAIN AND BODY: Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 20 through April 8, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (snacks provided) at Chippewa Valley Museum, 1204 E. Half Moon Drive, Carson Park, Eau Claire. Brain and Body Fitness is a group exercise program for people living with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias and their care partners. No-cost program. Register at www.adrcevents.org or Aging & Disability Resource Center, (715) 839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
• MEDICARE AND YOU: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, 10 a.m. at 721 Oxford Ave., Room 1277, Eau Claire. Aging & Disability Resource Center Elder Benefit Specialist will present a free seminar open to anyone new to Medicare, currently on Medicare, Caregivers and families on Get information on Medicare Supplemental Insurance, Medicare Advantage Plan, Medicare Part D, Wisconsin SeniorCare. Register at www.adrcevents.org or at Aging & Disability Resource Center, 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
• OPEN HOUSE AT PREVEA MENOMONIE HEALTH CENTER: Thursday, Jan. 9, 4 to 6 p.m. at the new Prevea Menomonie Health Center, 2919 Stout Rd. An open house event to celebrate the upcoming opening of the Prevea Menomonie Health Center at 2919 Stout Road will be held. Community members are welcome to tour the new center, enjoy refreshments and meet many of the providers who will care for patients at this new location. The new Prevea Menomonie Health Center, which officially opens for patient care Jan. 13, will offer urgent care for minor injuries and illnesses Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., with no appointment necessary. The new health center will also offer family medicine, women’s care, occupational health, lab and X-ray services. The opening of the new Prevea Menomonie Health Center at 2919 Stout Road means the current Prevea Menomonie Health Center, located at 1125 N. Broadway, Suite 3, will close Jan. 8.
• ABCS OF MEDICARE: Monday, Jan. 13 at 11 a.m. at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St, Eau Claire. Learn the ABC’s and D’s of Medicare at an upcoming educational seminar. This one-hour educational event is appropriate for people turning 65 soon and having questions on what is included in Medicare and the options one would have. Contact Jeff Sauter at 715.577.2641 with questions.
• FREE NICOTINE CESSATION PROGRAM: Jan. 24 to March 13. Prevea Health will host a free nicotine cessation program from Jan. 24 to March 13, 2020, at the Prevea Medical Services Building located at 2449 County Hwy I in Chippewa Falls. The program lasts 8 weeks with classes held each Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. Classes are led by Prevea Health & Wellness Coach, Dara Specker, and will address a variety of topics throughout the 8-week period, including barriers and motivations to quitting nicotine, resources and medications, mental and physicall preparation and more. Space is limited and registration is required by Jan. 15. To register, call (920) 272-1116. For more information, visit: www.prevea.com/Events/Nicotine-Cessation-Class
• SUPPORT GROUPS, CLASSES AND EVENTS AT MAYO CLINIC HEALTH SYSTEM:
For more information and to register, if noted, search the Classes & Events section of the Mayo Clinic Health System website. Classes are free, unless noted.
Blood pressure screenings will be conducted weekdays during regular clinic hours. Call Mayo Clinic Health System facilities for an appointment.
Barron
- “Morning Yoga”: This class will be held Jan. 27, 2020, from 8:15 to 9 a.m. at the Barron City Library, 10 N. Third St. Call the Barron City Library at 715-537-3881 to register.
Bloomer
- These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Chippewa Valley in Bloomer, 1501 Thompson St., unless noted.
- Chippewa Valley Breast Cancer Support Group: This group will be held Jan. 14, 2020, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System. Call 715-838-6072 to register.
- “Music and Movement”: This class will be held Jan. 27, 2020, from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. at G.E. Bleskacek Family Memorial Library, 1519 17th Ave.
- “Strong Bodies — Advanced”: This class will be held Wednesdays and Fridays, Jan. 8–April 3, 2020 (no class Feb. 5, March 18 or March 20, 2020) from 9 to 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. to noon at Bloomer Area Aquatic and Recreation Center, 1731 17th Ave. Register by Jan. 3, 2020.
- “Strong Bodies — Basic”: This class will be held Wednesdays and Fridays, Jan. 8–April 3, 2020 (no class Feb. 5, March 18 or March 20, 2020) from 10 to 11 a.m. at Bloomer Area Aquatic and Recreation Center, 1731 17th Ave. Register by Jan. 3, 2020.
- “The Nature of Grief: Grief as a Natural Process”: This class will be held Jan. 14, 2020, from 5 to 6 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-464-5086 for information.
Chippewa Falls
- These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Chippewa Valley, 611 First Ave., unless noted.
- “Strong Bodies — Basic”: This class will be held Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 20–April 29, 2020 (no class March 16 or March 18, 2020) from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Chippewa Falls Senior Center, 1000 E. Grand Ave. Register by Jan. 13, 2020.
- Survive and Thrive: This program for cancer survivors will be held Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 13– March 18, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Chippewa Falls YMCA, 611 Jefferson Ave. For information call 715-723-2201 ext. 123 or email carriem@chippewaymca.com.
Eau Claire
- These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, 1221 Whipple St. or 1400 Bellinger St., unless noted.
- Bariatric Connections Support Group: This group will be held Jan. 22, 2020, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System. Call 715-838-3636 to register.
- “Chronic Kidney Disease Introduction”: This class will be held Jan. 20, 2020, from 2 to 3 p.m., or Jan. 23, 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6595 to register.
- “Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Options”: This class will be held Jan. 8, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m., or Jan. 10, 2020, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6595 to register.
- Common Bonds Grief Support Group for Women: The group will meet Jan. 8, 2020, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Cabin Coffee, 2922 Meadowlark Lane, Altoona. Call 715-464-5086 to register or for information.
- “Mayo Clinic Diet”: Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6731 for dates, times and locations, and to register. Registration costs $110.
- Mild Brain Injury Support Group: The group will meet Jan. 21, 2020, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6190 for information.
- Myeloma Blood Cancer Support Group: The group will meet Jan. 13, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6072 for information.
- Stroke Support Group: The group will meet Jan. 16, 2020, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Professional Plaza, 2125 Heights Drive. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-3591 for information.
- “Strong Bodies — Basic”: This class will be held Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 6–May 20, 2020, from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at Village Hall, 122 E. Lincoln Ave., Fall Creek. Register by Jan. 6, 2020.
- “The Nature of Grief: Common Reactions to Grief”: This class will be held Jan. 23, 2020, from 5 to 6 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-464-5086 for information.
- “The Nature of Grief: Grief as a Natural Process”: This class will be held Jan. 9, 2020, from 5 to 6 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-464-5086 for information.
- “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia”: This will be held Jan. 28, 2020, from 11 a.m. to noon at Mayo Clinic Health System. Call 1-800-272-3900 for information.
- “Winter After Hours”: This event will be held Thursdays, Jan. 2–Feb. 27, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Pinehurst Park, 3523 Delbert Road. Go to volumeone.org for information.
Menomonie
- These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie, 2321 Stout Road, unless noted.
- Family Caregiver Support Group: The group will meet Jan. 16, 2020, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. Call the Aging and Disability Center at 715-232-4006 for information.
- “Mayo Clinic Diet”: Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6731 for dates, times and locations, and to register. Registration costs $110.
- “Music and Movement”: This class will be held Jan. 24, 2020, from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road.
- Relatives Raising Children Support Group: The group will meet Jan. 16, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. Call the Aging and Disability Center at 715-232-4006 for information.
- “Rock ‘N’ Roller Skating”: This event will be held Jan. 18, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at VisionQuest Entertainment Center, N4439 440th St. Event includes skates. Register by Jan. 23, 2020.
- “Snowshoe and Winter Hike”: This event will be held Jan. 31, 2020, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Depot Visitor Center, Red Cedar State Trail, 792 Hudson Road. This event is hosted by Friends of the Red Cedar. Snowshoes are available and free to use. Cross-country skis can be rented through Stout Adventures. You can contact Stout Adventures at 715-232-5625. Go to menomoniechamber.com for information.
- “Strong Bodies — Advanced”: This class will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 28–April 30, 2020 (no class March 17 or March 19, 2020) from 10 to 11 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Shirley Doane Senior Center, 1412 Sixth St. E. Register by Jan. 20, 2020.
- “Strong Bodies — Basic”: This class will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 28–April 30, 2020 (no class March 17 or March 19, 2020) from 1–2 p.m. at Shirley Doane Senior Center, 1412 Sixth St. E. Register by Jan. 20, 2020.
- Type 1 Diabetes Connection: This event will be held Jan. 7, 2020, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-233-7560 to register.
- “Zumba Gold”: Wednesdays, Jan. 29–April 29, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. at Shirley Doane Senior Center, 1412 Sixth St. E. Call Shirley Doane Senior center at 715-235-0954 to register.
Osseo
- “Strong Bodies — Basic”: This class will be held Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 20–March 25, 2020, from 2:30–3:30 p.m. at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, 50351 Harmony St. Register by Jan. 13, 2020.
Rice Lake
“Lymphedema Laugh and Learn Support Group”: This group will meet Jan. 21, 2020, from 4 to 5 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System. Call 715-236-8549 to register.