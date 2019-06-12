SPECIAL EVENTS
• “ABC’s and D’s of Medicare,” 1:30 p.m. today, L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St. The free one-hour educational seminar is for people turning 65 soon and having questions on what is included in Medicare and the options one would have. Information: Jeff Sauter, 715-577-2641.
• “Music Over Menomonin Junior,” 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, June 18 and 25, Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road. Kids are invited to bring their friends and family to clap and dance to kid-friendly music on the library lawn. Go to menomonielibrary.org to see who is playing each week. Free.
• Splash pad fun, 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, Cameron Splash Pad, 1300 W. Main St. Free.
• Parkinson’s disease program, 9 a.m. to noon, The Lismore Hotel, 333 Gibson St. The free program, hosted by the Wisconsin Parkinson Association, is intended for people with Parkinson’s disease, their care partners, friends and family, and professionals who work with the Parkinson’s community. Registration and a light continental breakfast will be from 8 to 9 a.m. Registration: wiparkinson.org or 414-312-6990.
• Summer solstice hike on the Ice Age Trail, 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 21, Chippewa Moraine State Recreation Area, Obey Interpretive Center, 13394 Highway M, New Auburn. Celebrate the summer solstice with a guided family hike and explore the many interactive activities at the Obey Interpretive Center. Games and refreshments provided. Free Registration: 866-375-7464 by Wednesday, June 19.
BLOOD DRIVES
• Barron County: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Knights of Columbus, 1121 Nunn Ave., and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, Woodstone Senior Living, 950 Bear Paw Road, both in Rice Lake; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 20, Barron Electric Cooperative, 1434 Highway 25.
• Chippewa County: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 21, HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, 2661 Highway I, Chippewa Falls.
• Dunn County: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, St. Joseph School, 901 Wilson Ave., Menomonie; noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Viking Bowl & Lounge, N8590 Highway 40, Colfax; and noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 20, Covia, N5628 580th St., Menomonie.
• Eau Claire County: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Veritas Steel, 2800 Melby St.; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 21, Knights of Columbus, 1828 Lynn Ave., Altoona.
• Pierce County: 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Joy Lutheran Church, 1435 St. Croix St., Prescott.
• Rusk County: 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, American Legion, 823 Main St., Bruce.
• St. Croix County: Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Walgreens, 141 Carmichael Road, Hudson.
Go to redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767 to make an appointment to donate or obtain more information.