SPECIAL EVENTS
• ”Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia,” 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Mayo Clinic Health System, Courtyard Conference Room 2, 1221 Whipple St. Free. Information: 800-272-3900.
• ”Powerful Tools for Caregivers,” 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, July 9 to Aug. 13, Cabin Coffee Co., 2922 Meadowlark Lane, Altoona. The educational program is designed to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend. Cost: $10, includes materials, refreshments and The Caregiver Handbook. Registration: adrcevents.org, 715-839-4735 or 888-338-4636 by Thursday, June 27.
BLOOD DRIVES
• Barron County: Noon to 6 p.m. Monday, St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 1618 20th St., Cameron; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, ABC Truss, 1301 Eighth St., Chetek.
• Buffalo County: Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, June 28, Fountain City Auditorium, 42 N. Main St.
• Chippewa County: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Chippewa County Courthouse, 711 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls; and noon to 6 p.m. Friday, June 28, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 215 E. Seminary St., Cadott.
• Eau Claire County: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, June 27, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 W. Clairemont Ave.; 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27, Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd.; and noon to 6 p.m. Monday, July 1, Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 2124 EastRidge Center.
• Pierce County: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 27, Family Fresh Market, 303 S. Main St., River Falls.
• St. Croix County: Noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Culver’s, 124 Grant Way, New Richmond; and noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 505 13th St. S., Hudson; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, St. Croix Electric, and noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 27, Trinity Lutheran Church, 1250 Broadway St., both in Hammond; and 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, Living Word Chapel, 2746 Highway 64, Emerald.
• Trempealeau County: 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Living Hope Lutheran Church, 15630 E. Fourth St., Ettrick.
Go to redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767 to make an appointment to donate or obtain more information.