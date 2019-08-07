• MEDICARE AND YOU: Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 1 p.m. at the Eau Claire County Courthouse, 721 Oxford Ave., Eau Claire. An Aging & Disability Resource Center Elder Benefit Specialist will present a free seminar open to anyone new to Medicare, currently on Medicare, caregivers and families on Wednesday. Get information on Medicare Supplemental Insurance, Medicare Advantage Plan, Medicare Part D and Wisconsin SeniorCare. Need a refresher about Medicare, its costs and coverage? What is Medicare supplemental insurance and how much does it cost? Register at www.adrcevents.org or at Aging & Disability Resource Center, 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
• INS AND OUTS OF MEDICARE: Thursday, Aug. 8 at 10:30 a.m. at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., Eau Claire. Learn the ABC’s and D’s of Medicare at an upcoming educational seminar, Thursday, Aug. 8 at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center. This one-hour educational seminar is appropriate for people turning 65 soon and having questions on what is included in Medicare and the options one would have. Contact Jeff Sauter at 715.577.2641 with questions.
• YOUTH MENTAL HEALTH CLASS: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire in the Monsignor Klimek Auditorium. HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital is hosting a free all-day Youth Mental Health First Aid class, open to anyone who would like to learn the unique risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems in adolescents. This class builds understanding of the importance of early intervention and teaches individuals how to help an adolescent in crisis or experiencing a mental health challenge. The course is designed for adults who regularly interact with adolescents. The free session will take place Aug. 15 at Sacred Heart Hospital. Lunch will be provided. To register, call 715-717-7479 or https://www.sacredhearteauclaire.org/Events-Classes.
• BREASTFEEDING SUPPORT: Thursdays, 1 to 3 p.m. at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire. HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals are offering a new breastfeeding support group open to any moms who’d like to learn new ideas, share experiences and gain confidence in breastfeeding. Led by a certified lactation specialist, the support group will address topics such as infant feeding cues, latching, milk supply, low weight gain, nutrition, pumping, breast milk storage and more. This free support group meets every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Bishop Hall or Treacy Hall (lower level of the hospital). To register, visit www.SacredHeartEauClaire.org/BreastfeedingSupportGroup.
• TREATING SPORTS INJURIES: Saturdays, Aug. 17 through Oct. 19, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System, 1400 Bellinger St., Eau Claire. Injured athletes can receive immediate diagnosis and treatment during the walk-in Saturday Morning Sports Medicine Clinic at Mayo Clinic Health System, open on Saturdays, Aug. 17 to Oct. 19, from 9 to 10 a.m. on the fourth floor of the Orthopedic Center. The clinic is specifically designed to help athletes injured during practices or events earlier in the week. A complete set of sports medicine professionals, including physicians, nurses, athletic trainers and X-ray technologists, is assembled in one location to provide an immediate, one-stop source of care. Athletes can receive X-rays, a physician examination and treatment plan in a single visit. No matter the sport, the clinic can help all athletes, including cheerleaders, dancers, football players, runners, and soccer or volleyball players. Common issues seen include overuse injuries, sprains, fractures, and shoulder and knee strains. Fees apply at each location, and insurance is billed. Parental consent is required before any treatment. Saturday clinics are not for concussion screenings or evaluations.
• CELEBRATING BREASTFEEDING: Join the Northwestern Wisconsin Breastfeeding Network in celebrating breastfeeding in our communities. Throughout August, there will be events happening in Eau Claire to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week and National Breastfeeding Month. For more information visit nwbn.echealthdepartment.org Events include:
- La Leche League Meeting: Monday, Aug. 19 at 9:30 a.m. at Family Resource Center in Oakwood Mall
- Live, Love, Latch Picnic hosted by La Leche League of Eau
- Claire: Saturday, Aug. 10 at 4 p.m. in Boyd Park.
- Chocolate Milk Documentary: Monday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. at Volume One Gallery
- Nursing Moms Network: Every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System, 1221 Whipple St., Eau Claire, lower level courtyard, Conference Room 2.
- Breastfeeding Support Group: Every Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 W Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, room location varies.
• MICRONEEDLING OFFERED: Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire now offers microneedling, a procedure that uses the body’s natural healing process to reduce wrinkles and acne scars. During the procedure, a dermatologist punctures the skin using a device with fine surgical needles. This device creates controlled microinjuries. As these injuries heal, the body produces capillaries, collagen and elastin that reduce fine lines, wrinkles and acne scars. Each session takes 30 to 60 minutes. Most people have one to three sessions. Depending on the area size and condition of the skin, more sessions may be required to get the required results. Sessions are scheduled four to six weeks apart.