• ABCs of Medicare in Eau Claire: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m. at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St., Eau Claire. Learn the ABC’s and D’s of Medicare at an upcoming educational seminar at the L.E. Phillips Senior Center. This one-hour educational seminar is appropriate for people turning 65 soon and having questions on what is included in Medicare and the options one would have. Contact Jeff Sauter at 715-577-2641 with questions.
• Mayo Clinic to host bowel, bladder workshop: Multiweek workshop, Thursdays, Feb. 13, Feb. 27 and March 12, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Education Center at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie. “’Mind Over Matter’ also known as, MOM, can teach women more about their pelvic floor, while also adopting and learning new skills to adjust fiber and fluid intake,” said Tina Tharp, Mayo Clinic community engagement and wellness specialist. This workshop is for women 45 and older who have, or live with someone who has, ongoing struggles with urinary incontinence. Learn exercises, develop skills and adopt strategies to help prevent and improve incontinence symptoms. Search the Classes & Events section of the Mayo Clinic Health System website, or call 1-866-375-7464 to register by Feb. 6, 2020. Eight participants are required for the course to be held. Participants who register are able to attend all three sessions.
• Mayo Clinic to host heart disease event: Thursday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System, 1221 Whipple St., in the Luther Building Auditorium. Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire will host “Stories from the Heart,” where attendees can hear heart patients share their stories about the challenges and triumphs in dealing with heart disease. They also will answer audience questions along with a medical panel of Cardiac Center experts. WEAU 13 News anchor Judy Clark will emcee this event. The event will feature healthy recipe samples, music and prizes. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 1-866-375-7464 to register by Feb. 13. Free parking will be available in the ramp.
• HSHS hospitals hosting free, hands-only CPR classes: In Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire, Saturday Feb. 22. These classes will teach you how to perform hands-only CPR to help deliver life-saving care until professional responders arrive. HSHS Community Health will host the free Eau Claire event on Saturday, February 22, 10 a.m. in HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital’s Monsignor Klimek Auditorium on the lower level, 900 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire. The second event, also free and open to the public, will be held Saturday, February 22, 1 p.m. in HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital’s McDonald Hall on the lower level, 2661 County Hwy. I, Chippewa Falls.Refreshments will be provided. To register, call 715-717-7300 or visit: www.sacredhearteauclaire.org/Event-Management/Hands-Only-CPR or www.stjoeschipfalls.org/Event-Management/Hands-Only-CPR
