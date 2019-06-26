SPECIAL PROJECTS
• “Stepping On: Fall Prevention Class,” 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, July 2 to Aug. 13, Rice Lake Senior Center, 12 W. Humbird St. Free. To attend, participants should be able to walk unassisted, live independently and have had a fall or are at risk of falling. Registration: 715-537-6225 by Thursday.
BLOOD DRIVES
• Chippewa County: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 5, New Auburn Area Fire Department, 410 S. Old 53 St.
• Eau Claire County: Noon to 6 p.m. Monday, Saving Grace Lutheran Church, 2124 EastRidge Center.
• St. Croix County: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, Hudson Hospital & Clinic, 405 Stageline Road, and 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 5, YMCA, 2211 Vine St., both in Hudson.
Go to redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767 to make an appointment to donate or obtain more information.