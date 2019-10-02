• HEALTHY BOWELS, HEALTHY BLADDER: Workshop, Oct. 2, 16 and 30, 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Francis Apartments, 851 University Dr., Eau Claire. Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder is designed to help women take control of their bladder and bowel symptoms. The workshop consists of three two-hour sessions that meet every other week. It provides information and group activities along with simple exercises and dietary changes to practice at home. Limited participation. Register at www.adrcevents.org or Aging & Disability Resource Center, 715-839-4735.
• ILLUMINATED ENCOUNTERS: Thursday, Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m. at Monsignor Klimek Auditorium, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital. See in person the Heritage Edition of The Saint John’s Bible on Thursday, October 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the Monsignor Klimek Auditorium. Community members will be able to explore this work of art, which unites an ancient Benedictine tradition with the technology and vision of today. This event is free, but registration is required by calling 715-717-7300 or online at giving.hshs.org/Register. Thanks to the generosity of community donors, volumes of the Heritage Edition of the Saint John’s Bible are currently on display at HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals along with the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
• FALL COLOR HIKE IN MENOMONIE: Oct. 5 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Hoffman Hills State Recreation Area, 740th St., Menomonie. Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie will offer a free fall color hike. Participants are invited to hike to the observation tower to enjoy the spectacular view of fall colors. Search the Classes & Events section at mayoclinichealthsystem.org or call Mayo Clinic Health System at 1-866-375-7464 to register by Oct. 3.
• STRONG BODIES: Workshops, Oct. 7 through Dec. 18 or Oct. 8 through Dec. 17 at Grace Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grand Ave., Eau Claire. Strong Bodies is a 10-week exercise program designed to older adults become and/or stay strong. Each class includes progressive weight training, flexibility and balance activities. Minimal equipment needed: set of dumbbells, ankle weight and floor mat or towel. Register at www.adrcevents.org or contact Aging & Disability Resource Center 715-839-4735 or adrc@co.eau-claire.wi.us.
• HEALTHY LIVING WITH DIABETES: Weekly workshop, Mondays, Oct. 14 — Nov. 18, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at UW Extension/Ag and Resource Center, 227 1st St. W, Altoona. A 6-week workshop for adults of all ages who have type 2 diabetes, pre-diabetes or who live with someone that does. Topics include healthy eating and nutrition, food label reading and meal planning, relaxation techniques, partnering with your health care provider short-term goal setting, fitness for exercise and fun, feedback and problem-solving, stress and depression management, communicating effectively with friends, family and your medical team and more. The workshop is free but space is limited. Register at least one week in advance of workshop at www.adrcevents.org or contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center, (715) 839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711) adrc@co.eau-claire.wi.us.
• FALLS PREVENTION WORKSHOP: Mondays, Nov. 4 to Dec. 16, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grand Ave., Eau Claire. Stepping On falls prevention workshops meet once weekly for seven weeks. In the program you will learn: simple balance and strength exercises, how medication and vision effect you fall risk, how to get up safely if you do fall, ways to remove fall hazards at home, navigate safely outside, and more. Advanced registration required at least one week prior at www.adrcevents.org or call Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711).
EXPLORE OCTOBER CLASSES, EVENTS AT MAYO CLINIC: For more information and to register, if noted, search the Classes and Events section of the Mayo Clinic Health System website. Classes are free, unless noted.
Blood pressure screenings will be conducted weekdays during regular clinic hours. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-537-6747 for an appointment.
Barron
- These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Northland in Barron, 1222 E. Woodland Ave., unless noted.
- “Fall Into Mindfulness: Yoga and Meditation”: This class will be held Oct. 17 from 5 to 6 p.m. in the Barron City Library, 10 N. Third St. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-537-3881 to register by Oct. 13.
- “Morning Yoga”: This class will be held Oct. 7 or Oct. 21, 8:15–9 a.m. on both days, in the Barron City Library, 10 N. Third St. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-537-3881 to register.
- “Road to Resilience”: This virtual activity will take place Oct. 7–Nov. 17. Complete this program at home on your own time. Register by Oct. 1.
Bloomer
- These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Chippewa Valley in Bloomer, 1501 Thompson St.
- Bloomer Health Fair: This event will be held Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon at Bloomer Elementary School, 401 Eighth Ave., in Bloomer.
- “Music and Movement”: This class will be held Oct. 7 and Oct. 21 from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. in G.E. Bleskacek Family Memorial Library, 1519 17th Ave., in Bloomer.
- “The Nature of Grief: Seasons of Grief”: This class will be held Oct. 8 from 5 to 6 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-464-5086 for information.
- “Road to Resilience”: This virtual activity will be held Oct. 7–Nov. 17. Complete this program at home on your own time. Register by Oct. 1.
Chippewa Falls
- These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Chippewa Valley, 611 First Ave., unless noted.
- Common Bonds Grief Support Group for Women: The group will meet Oct. 9 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in Deb’s Cafe, 1120 122nd St. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-464-5086 for more information and to register.
- Know Your Numbers Screening: Take part Oct. 11 from 7 to 9 a.m. Register by Oct. 4.
- “My Night to Cook”: This class will be held Oct. 22 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Chippewa Falls Middle School, 750 Tropicana Blvd. Register by Oct. 18.
- “Road to Resilience”: This virtual activity will be held Oct. 7–Nov. 17. Complete this program at home on your own time. Register by Oct. 1.
Eau Claire
- These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, 1221 Whipple St. or 1400 Bellinger St., unless noted.
- “Bariatric Connections”: This class will be held Oct. 23 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-3636 to register.
- “Chronic Kidney Disease Introduction Class”: This class will be held Oct. 21 from 2 to 3 p.m. or Oct. 24 from 9 to 10 a.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6595 to register.
- “Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Options Class”: This class will be held Oct. 9 from 9 to 11 a.m. or Oct. 11 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6595 to register.
- Feel and Look Your Best: Plastic Surgery — Mommy Makeover: This information session will be held Oct. 16 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Register by Oct. 14.
- Health Care Career Exploring: This event will be held Tuesdays, Oct.1–Nov. 19, 6–7 p.m. for all sessions. Contact Gwen Heiman, at 715-271-7394 to register by Sept. 27. Registration costs $25.
- “Healthy Living With Diabetes”: This class will be held Mondays, Oct. 14–Nov. 25, 1–3:30 p.m. for all sessions, at University of Wisconsin-Extension, 227 First St. W., in Altoona, Wisconsin. Go to the Eau Claire County website or call 1-888-338-4636 to register.
- Living Again Cancer Support Group: Unraveling the Mystery of Medical Imaging: The group will meet Oct. 8 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-464-8140 to register.
- “Mayo Clinic Diet”: Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6731 for dates, times and locations, and to register. Registration costs $110.
- Mild Brain Injury Support Group: The group will meet Oct. 15 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6190 for information.
- Myeloma Blood Cancer Support Group: The group will meet Oct. 14 from 3 to 5 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6072 for information.
- “Road to Resilience”: This virtual activity will be held Oct. 7–Nov. 17. Complete this program at home on your own time. Register by Oct. 1.
- Stroke Support Group: The group will meet Oct. 17 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Professional Plaza, 2125 Heights Drive. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-3591 for information.
- “The Nature of Grief: Adjusting to New Roles in Life”: This class will be held Oct. 3 from 5 to 6 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-464-5086 for information.
- “The Nature of Grief: Remembering and Mourning”: This class will be held Oct. 31 from 5 to 6 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-464-5086 for information.
- “The Nature of Grief: Seasons of Grief”: This class will be held Oct. 17 from 5 to 6 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-464-5086 for information.
- Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia: This event will be held Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to noon. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 1-800-272-3900 for information.
- Wind Walkers: This event will be held Oct. 21 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6030 to register.
- Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference volleyball: This event will be held Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. at McPhee Physical Education Center, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 509 University Drive. Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for youth.
- Women in Research: This event will be held Oct. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Lismore Hotel, 333 Gibson St. Visit the American Cancer Society website for fee and registration details.
Menomonie
- These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie, 2321 Stout Road, unless noted.
- American Red Cross Blood Drive: Donate blood Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit the American Red Cross website to register.
- “Bariatric Connections”: This class will be held Oct. 23 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-3636 to register.
- Caregiver Coffee Hour: This event will be held Oct. 2 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-232-4006 for information.
- Fall Color Hike: The hike will be held Oct. 5 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Hoffman Hills State Recreation Area, 740th Street, in Menomonie. Register by Oct. 3.
- Family Caregiver Support Group: The group will meet Oct. 17 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-232-4006 for information.
- “Healthy Living With Chronic Pain”: This class will be held Thursdays, Oct. 10–Nov. 14, 1–3:30 p.m. for all sessions, in Room 304, Menomonie Alliance Church, 502 21st St. N. Register by Oct. 3.
- “Mayo Clinic Diet”: Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6731 for dates, times and locations, and to register. Registration costs $110.
- “My Night to Cook”: This class will be held Oct. 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Menomonie High School, 1715 Fifth St. W. Register by Sept. 27.
- Relatives Raising Children Support Group: The group will meet Oct. 17 from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-232-4006 for information.
- “Road to Resilience”: This virtual activity will be held Oct. 7–Nov. 17. Complete this program at home on your own time. Register by Oct. 1.
- “Stepping On: Fall Prevention Class”: This class will be held Fridays, Oct. 11–Nov. 22, 1–3 p.m. for all sessions. Register by Oct. 3.
- Type 1 Diabetes Connection: This event will be held Oct. 1 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-233-7560 to register.
- Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia: This event will be held Oct. 31 from 11 a.m. to noon. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 1-800-272-3900 for information.
Mondovi
- These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Oakridge in Mondovi, 700 Buffalo St.
- “Road to Resilience”: This virtual activity will be held Oct. 7–Nov. 17. Complete this program at home on your own time. Register by Oct. 1.
Osseo
- These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Oakridge in Osseo, 13025 Eighth St., unless noted.
- “Road to Resilience”: This virtual activity will be held Oct. 7–Nov. 17. Complete this program at home on your own time. Register by Oct. 1.