BLOOD DRIVES
• Barron County: Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, Chetek United Methodist Church, 300 Stout St.
• Chippewa County: Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, Holy Cross Catholic Church, 107 S. Eighth St., Cornell; and noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 6, Holy Family Hall, 136 E. Third Ave., Stanley.
• Dunn County: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 6, Christ Lutheran Church, 1306 Wilcox St., Menomonie.
• Eau Claire County: Noon to 6 p.m. Monday, June 3, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Ave.
• Pierce County: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, Mike’s Baytown, W6454 Highway 35, Bay City.
• St. Croix County: Noon to 6 p.m. Monday, June 3, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 615 Maple St., Glenwood City; noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, Bethel Lutheran Church, 920 3rd St., Hudson; noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 6, American Legion Post 111, 464 Highway VV, Somerset; and and noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 6, American Legion Butler-Harmon Post 80, 1260 Wall St., and noon to 6 p.m. Friday, June 7, The Deerfield, 1127 W. Eighth St., both in New Richmond.
Go to redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767 to make an appointment to donate or obtain more information.