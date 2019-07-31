SPECIAL EVENTS
• VOLUNTEERS, DONATIONS NEEDED: Friday, Aug. 2, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Azura Memory Care is seeking volunteers and gently used items for its 13th Annual City-Wide Thrift Sale to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association. The thrift sale will take place 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 2 at a new indoor location in the Grandview Heights Apartments and Retail Center, 4740 Keystone Crossing, Eau Claire. Donations can be dropped off on Wednesday, July 31 and Thursday, August 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Grandview Heights Apartments and Retail Center, 4740 Keystone Crossing, Eau Claire. All donated items are tax-deductible, but not all items such as large furniture and chemicals can be accepted. Volunteers are also needed Wednesday, July 31 through Friday, August 2 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. and during Azura’s Volunteer Flash Mob to pack up the sale, with all remaining items being donated to the Hope Gospel Mission. The Volunteer Flash Mob will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 directly after the sale. All volunteer shifts will occur at the Grandview Heights Apartments and Retail Center. Contact Katie Fennell at Azura Memory Care of Eau Claire at 715-563-2618 for more details or if interested in volunteering.
• PLANNING FOR RETIREMENT: 3:45 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday Aug. 7. The Classic’s 2019 Savvy Seniors Series will continue with a presentation on “Financial Planning Strategies for Retirement” at the Classic at Hillcrest Greens, 2455 Sawgrass Place, Altoona. Oua Xiong from Thrivent Financial will present Wednesday. If you have reached retirement, are you fully aware of the different types of assets you have, what the rules are for each of those assets, and how they will transfer to any named beneficiaries? Oua will talk about tax efficiency concepts to help attendees determine if a tax advisor is needed for their estate. Oua will also discuss charitable giving concepts for those wishing to increase gifting to their church, various charities, or family members. Savvy Seniors Series is a free monthly session open to the general public. Light refreshments will be available along with door prize drawings. Register for the August 7 presentation by calling 715-839-0200 by Monday, Aug. 5. Registration is required.
• AUGUST AT THE HEALING PLACE: The Healing Place, a free service of HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital that helps anyone who has experienced a loss and is in need of spiritual and emotional support, will offer these programs and sessions in August.
All sessions will take place at The Healing Place, 2125 Heights Dr., Eau Claire, unless otherwise noted.
For more information, call 715-717-6028.
- August 1
- , 10:30 a.m., gratefulness gathering, a monthly program designed to cultivate grateful living. Free. No registration needed.
- August 1
- and
- 15
- , 6:30 p.m., suicide survivor group. Free. No registration needed.
- August 5
- and
- 19
- , 6:30 p.m., parent grief support group. Free. No registration needed.
- August 6
- , 6:30 p.m., “No Regrets: Living from the Inside Out.” Five-week course that offers tools for making the most of life. Free. Call to register by August 1, 715-717-6028.
- August 6
- ,
- 13, 20, 27
- , 5 p.m., Tuesday evening meditation group. Free. No registration needed.
- August 7
- ,
- 14, 21
- and
- 28
- , 10 a.m., Wednesday morning meditation group. Free. No registration needed.
- August 8
- , 10:30 a.m., TED and grief with Nora McInerny. A new program using TED Talks to discuss grief, loss and life transition. Free. No registration needed.
- August 13
- , 5 p.m., sound meditation/Tibetan singing bowls with Mary Jackelen. Free. No registration needed.
- August 22
- , 10:30 a.m., Stepping Stones through Grief. Ongoing grief support group for anyone who has experienced the loss of a loved one. Free. No registration needed.
• MAYO CLINIC GROUPS
The following support groups, classes and events will be held in August at Mayo Clinic Health System sites in northwest Wisconsin.
For more information and to register (if noted), search the Classes & Events page on Mayo Clinic Health System’s website.
Classes are free, unless noted.
Eau Claire: All events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, 1221 Whipple St. or 1400 Bellinger St., unless noted.
- Blood pressure screening, weekdays during regular clinic hours. Call 715-838-6171 for an appointment.
- Bariatric Connections, Aug. 28, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Call 715-838-3636 to register.
- Camp Wabi, Aug. 4–11. Camp Manitou, 27960 137 St., New Auburn. Fees apply. Call 715-839-4607 to register.
- Chronic Kidney Disease Introduction Class, Aug. 19, 2–3 p.m., or Aug. 22, 9–10 a.m. Call 715-838-6595 to register.
- Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Options Class, Aug. 14, 9–11 a.m. Call 715-838-6595 to register.
- Family Day in Downtown, Aug. 3, 2–8 p.m. Phoenix Park, 330 Riverfront Terrace.
- Feel and Look Your Best: Plastic Surgery Information Session — Facial Rejuvenation, Aug. 21, 6–7:30 p.m. Informalist, The Lismore, 205 S. Barstow St. Register by Aug. 19.
- Mayo Clinic Diet, $110. Call 715-838-6731 for dates, times and locations, and to register.
- Mild Brain Injury Support Group, Aug. 20, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Call 715-838-6190 for information.
- Myeloma Blood Cancer Support Group, Aug. 12, 3–5 p.m. Call 715-838-6072 for information.
- Stroke Support Group, Aug. 15, noon–1:30 p.m. Professional Plaza, 2125 Heights Drive. Call 715-838-3591 for information.
- The Nature of Grief: Grief Through the Seasons, Aug. 8, 5–6 p.m. Call 715-464-5086 for information.
- The Nature of Grief: Finding Hope and Meaning, Aug. 22, 5–6 p.m. Call 715-464-5086 for information.
- Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, Aug. 27, 11 a.m.–noon. Call 1-800-272-3900 for information.
- Wind Walkers Support Group, Aug. 19, 5:30–7 p.m. Call 715-838-6030 to register.
Mondovi: All events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Oakridge in Mondovi, 700 Buffalo St.:
- Blood pressure screening, weekdays during regular clinic hours. Call 1-866-544-6144 for an appointment.
- Camp Wabi, Aug. 4–11. Camp Manitou, 27960 137 St., New Auburn. Fees apply. Call 715-839-4607 to register.
Osseo: All events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Oakridge in Osseo, 13025 Eighth St., unless noted.
- Blood pressure screening, weekdays during regular clinic hours. Call 1-866-544-6144 for an appointment.
- Camp Wabi, Aug. 4–11. Camp Manitou, 27960 137 St., New Auburn. Fees apply. Call 715-839-4607 to register.
- Family Swim, Aug. 4, 1–7 p.m. Osseo Community Pool, Stoddard Park, 13418 Park Ave.
