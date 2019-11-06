• A CAREGIVER’S NIGHT OUT: 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, Nov. 11 at the Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Ave. The Chippewa Valley Family Caregiving Alliance will host its 17th Annual Caregiver Town Hall Meeting and Resource Fair. A Caregivers’ Magical Night Out will feature a dinner, breakout sessions and access to community resource booths. Free to attend but reservations are required by Monday, Nov. 4 to register, call Safe@Home Senior Care at 715-598-7233. Attendees will have the opportunity to attend breakout sessions on Hand Massage for Healing and Relaxation by Der-Fa Lu, associate professor at the UW-Eau Claire School of Nursing, and Building Personal Resilience by Cindy Swing, staff educator for Marshfield Clinic Health System. Doors open at 3:15 p.m. and a cash bar will be available. On and off-site respite care will be provided by Safe @ Home Senior Care, free, to caregivers who are in need of someone to stay with their loved one in order for them to attend the event. Please call 715-598-SAFE or 715-598-7233 to secure this free service.
• FREE MEMORY SCREENING: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Augusta Senior & Community Center, 616 W. Washington St., Augusta. A memory screen is a wellness tool that helps identify possible change in memory and cognition. It creates a baseline of where a person is at so that future changes can be monitored. Confidential and takes only 10 minutes. Schedule your check up at www.adrcevents.org or contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center, (715) 839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711) adrc@co.eau-claire.wi.us.
• FREE DEMENTIA PRESENTATION: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Marshfield Medical Center–Hospital, Conference Room, 2310 Craig Rd., Eau Claire. Dementia 101: free community education. Presentation will provide an overview of dementia and most importantly, resources in the community. For more information, contact the Aging & Disability Resource Center, (715) 839-4735, 1-888-338-4636, tty: use Relay (711) adrc@co.eau-claire.wi.us.
• HPV DOCUMENTARY SCREENING: Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St. Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, Mayo Clinic Health System, and the American Cancer Society will present a free screening of the film, “Someone You Love: The HPV Epidemic.” Men and women are living with and dying from HPV-related cancers every day. This documentary sheds light on the risks, myths, problems, politics, misconceptions and hard truths about this widespread epidemic. A panel discussion will follow the film. Refreshments will be provided. Registration is not required.
• FREE YOUTH MENTAL HEALTH CLASS: Friday, Nov. 15, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Hospital, 900 West Clairemont Ave., in the Monsignor Klimek Auditorium. HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital is hosting a free all-day Youth Mental Health First Aid class, open to anyone who would like to learn the unique risk factors and warning signs of mental health problems in adolescents. The course is designed for adults who regularly interact with adolescents. Lunch will be provided. To register, call 715-717-7479 or www.sacredhearteauclaire.org/Events-Classes.
• VIRTUAL DEMENTIA TOUR IN EAU CLAIRE: Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Holiday Inn Eau Claire-South, 4751 Owen Ayres Ct. The community is invited to experience the internationally-known Virtual Dementia Tour being facilitated by Azura Memory Care. Community members can take a walk in the shoes of someone with dementia through the use of the Virtual Dementia Tour, a 10-minute sensory experience that gives those with full cognition the ability to understand what the disease of dementia sounds, looks and feels like. Created by Second Wind Dreams, the Virtual Dementia Tour is scientifically proven to increase knowledge and understanding of those caring for individuals with dementia. This free community event is sponsored by Azura Memory Care. There will be six, one-hour tour sessions available. Space is limited and reservations are required by Tuesday, Nov. 19. Attendees can reserve their spot by calling 608-284-0910 or by visiting bit.ly/azuraecvdt.
• PARENTING TEENS IN A DIGITAL AGE: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 29 Pines/Sleep Inn & Suites Conference Center, 5872 33rd Ave. Do you have a pre-teen or teenager who zones out and tunes into their cellphone, iPad or tablet while ignoring you? HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals’ 3D Community Health Body.Mind.Spirit. is offering a presentation called “Warp Speed: Parenting Teens in a Digital Age.” This free event will be presented by Jessica Wong, certified prevention specialist with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program starts at 6 p.m. To register for this free presentation, call 715-717-1600 or visit www.sacredhearteauclaire.org/Events-Classes.