SPECIAL EVENTS
• “ABC’s and D’s of Medicare,” 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St.
• Barron Library Gardening Program: Container Gardening, 10 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, Barron City Library, 10 N. Third St. All ages are welcome to attend the free program. Registration: 715-537-3881.
• Building a Community of Caring: Youth and Anxiety, Tuesday, May 21, Pablo Center at the Confluence, 128 Graham Ave. Participants can join the conversation about mental health in the community and learn about anxiety disorders in youth and treatment options at the free event. The social hour with light hors’ d’oeuvres and vendor tables begins at 5:15 p.m. in the Riverfront Room, and the speakers start at 6 p.m. in the RCU Theater. Tickets are limited; call 715-832-2787 or go to tinyurl.com/yamkc62n to reserve.
BLOOD DRIVES
• Barron County: Noon to 6 p.m. — Monday, May 20, Barron Area Community Center, 800 Memorial Drive, Tuesday, May 21, American Legion, 1225 Veterans St., Cumberland, and Thursday, May, 23, Elk’s Lodge No. 1441, 36 E. Eau Claire St., Rice Lake.
• Chippewa County: Noon to 6 p.m. — Tuesday, Northern Industries Building, 2820 E. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls, and Monday, May 20, Anson Town Hall, 13836 Highway S, Jim Falls.
• Dunn County: Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, New Hope Lutheran Church, N2698 460th St., Downsville; and 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, Cardinal FG, 2200 Stokke Parkway, Menomonie.
• Pepin County: 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Durand Masonic Community Center, 203 W. Main St.
• Pierce County: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 16, Allina Health River Falls Clinic, 1629 E. Division St.; and noon to 6 p.m. Monday, May 20, Zion Covenant Church, 210 N. Beulah St., Ellsworth.
• St. Croix County: 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Culver’s, 151 Carmichael Road, Hudson; noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Zion Lutheran Church, 221 N. Lockwood St., Woodville; noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, Snap Fitness, 824 Carmichael Road, Hudson; and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 17, Citizens State Bank, 375 Stageline Road, Hudson.
• Trempealeau County: Noon to 6 p.m. — Thursday, May 16, Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, 50351 Harmony St., and Cleghorn Lions Club, E10414 Highway HH/I, Eleva.
Go to redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767 to make an appointment to donate or obtain more information.