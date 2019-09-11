• WOMEN’S GIVING CIRCLE HOLDS ADDICTION EVENT: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 5 to 7 p.m., at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 123 W. Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire. The public is invited to a free event held by the Women’s Giving Circle, “Addiction: Is It a Problem in Our Community?”
A panel of three community experts will discuss the impact of alcohol and other drugs on local residents. The evening will also feature a demonstration by Eau Claire Police Department K9 officers Jake and Manso, along with their handlers.
No registration is required and free child care will be provided. Peoples Bank Midwest is sponsoring the event.
For more information email info@eccfwi.org or call the Eau Claire Community Foundation at (715) 552-3801.
• HSHS OFFERS CHILDHOOD EXPERIENCES SESSION: Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 3 to 5 p.m. at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital, McDonald Hall, 2661 Co. Hwy. I, Chippewa Falls.
The hospital will offer a session on understanding adverse childhood experiences and brain development. This session will raise awareness and build understanding of how to identify and respond to the toxic stress of childhood adversity, and to inspire a new approach to building healthy and resilient communities.
The session is free, but registration is required by calling 715-717-7479 or online at www.stjoeschipfalls.org/Events-Classes.
• TRAUMA DOCUMENTARY TO BE SHOWN IN MENOMONIE: Wednesday, Sept. 18, 7 to 8:45 p.m. at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Rd., Menomonie.
Join Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie and the Menomonie Public Library for a free screening of Wisconsin Public Television’s “Reel to Reel” news documentary ,”Not Enough Apologies: Trauma Stories.”
The documentary is presented in partnership with Wisconsin Public Television.
This documentary examines the “childhood welfare to adult prison pipeline,” and discusses how adverse childhood experiences and trauma lead to a life of behavioral and mental health issues. The documentary also examines the positive effects of trauma-informed care.
Search the Classes & Events page at mayoclinichealthsystem.org or call 1-866-375-7464 to register by Sept. 16.
• PARKINSON’S MOVEMENT AND MUSIC: Thursdays from Sept. 5 to Nov. 21, 11 a.m. at the Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 W. Central St., Chippewa Falls.
The Wisconsin Parkinson Association presents the Parkinson’s Movement and Music class. Instructor Ellen Dovre will lead this free class, including chair and standing movements to music for group fitness and fun.
Come alone or bring your care partner with you.
Contact Dovre at 715-379-6539 or edovre@charter.net, or Ursula Whelan at 715-723-3726 with questions.
• HSHS SACRED HEART OFFERS PARKINSON’S CLASSES: Third Tuesday of every month, 1 to 2 p.m. at the Prevea Health Center, 1109 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire.
Parkinson’s disease is a progressive, nervous system disorder that develops gradually over time and can limit one’s movement, which can become socially isolating for people suffering from it.
To bring together individuals and families affected by this progressive disease, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital has been hosting a free monthly support group for community members affected by Parkinson’s disease.
The next meetings are scheduled for Sept. 17, Oct. 15, Nov. 19 and Dec. 17. The meetings are facilitated by a certified neuroscience registered nurse and a physical therapist assistant.
Registration is not needed and new members are always welcome. For more information, contact Jamie Wright at (715) 717-4505.