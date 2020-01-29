• HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital offering prenatal, breastfeeding classes in February: If you’re a soon-to-be parent, you likely have a lot of questions about what to expect during pregnancy, labor and delivery, and more. First-time parents and those who would like a refresher are invited Mondays, Feb. 3, 10, 17 and 24, at 6:30 p.m. in the Monsignor Klimek Auditorium (lower level) at the hospital, 900 West Clairemont Ave.
The hospital is also offering a prenatal class Saturday, Feb. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Monsignor Klimek Auditorium (lower level) at the hospital. This is a one-day class that covers the same information as the several-week series.
In addition, the hospital is offering a breastfeeding education class Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 6:30 p.m. in Bishop Treacy (lower level) at the hospital.
These classes are free but registration is required by visiting www.sacredhearteauclaire.org/Events-Classes. For more information, call 715-717-4156.
• Support groups, classes and events in February at Mayo Clinic Health System locations: For more information and to register, if noted, search the Classes & Events section of the Mayo Clinic Health System website. Classes are free, unless noted.
Blood pressure screenings will be conducted at all locations on weekdays during regular clinic hours. Call your closest Mayo Clinic Health System location for an appointment.
The “Passport to Heart Health” event will be held Feb. 1–29 virtually. Register by Jan. 31.
Barron
- These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Northland in Barron, 1222 E. Woodland Ave., unless noted.
- “Morning Yoga”: This class will be held Feb. 10 and Feb. 24 from 8:15 to 9 a.m. at the Barron City Library, 10 N. Third St. Call the Barron City Library at 715-537-3881 to register.
Bloomer
- These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Chippewa Valley in Bloomer, 1501 Thompson St., unless noted:
- Chippewa Valley Breast Cancer Support Group: This group will be held Feb. 11 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System. Call 715-838-6072 to register.
- “Music and Movement”: This class will be held Feb. 10 and Feb. 24 from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. at G.E. Bleskacek Family Memorial Library, 1519 17th Ave.
- “Snowshoe and Winter Hike”: This event will be held Feb. 1 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Obey Interpretive Center, Chippewa Moraine State Recreation Area, 13394 County Highway M, New Auburn. Register by Jan. 27. This event is hosted in partnership with the Chippewa Moraine Chapter of the Ice Age Trail Alliance and Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes.
- “The Nature of Grief: Remembering and Special Days”: This class will be held Feb. 11 from 5 to 6 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-464-5086 for information.
Eau Claire
- These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, 1221 Whipple St. or 1400 Bellinger St., unless noted.
- Bariatric Connections Support Group: This group will be held Feb. 26 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-3636 to register.
- “Chronic Kidney Disease Introduction”: This class will be held Feb.17 from 2 to 3 p.m. or Feb. 27 from 9 to 10 a.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6595 to register.
- “Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Options”: This class will be held Feb. 12 from 9 to 11 a.m. or Feb. 14 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6595 to register.
- Common Bonds Grief Support Group for Women: The group will meet Feb. 12 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at Cabin Coffee Co., 2922 Meadowlark Lane, Altoona. Call 715-464-5086 to register or for information.
- Living Again — Cancer Support Group: This group will meet Feb. 11 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System. Call 715-464-8140 to register.
- “Mayo Clinic Diet”: Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6731 for dates, times and locations, and to register for $110.
- Mild Brain Injury Support Group: The group will meet Feb. 18 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6190 for information.
- Myeloma Blood Cancer Support Group: The group will meet Feb. 10 from 3 to 5 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6072 for information.
- “Stories From the Heart”: This event will be held Feb. 20 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System. Register by Feb. 13.
- Stroke Support Group: The group will meet Feb. 20 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Professional Plaza, 2125 Heights Drive, in Eau Claire. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-3591 for information.
- “The Nature of Grief: Adjusting to New Roles in Life”: This class will be held Feb. 6 from 5 to 6 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-464-5086 for information.
- “The Nature of Grief: Remembering and Special Days”: This class will be held Feb. 20 from 5 to 6 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-464-5086 for information.
- “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia”: This will be held Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to noon at Mayo Clinic Health System. Call 1-800-272-3900 for information.
- Wind Walkers Pulmonary Support Group: This group will meet Feb. 17 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System. Call 715-838-6030 to register.
Menomonie
- These events will be held at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie, 2321 Stout Road, unless noted.
- Caregiver Coffee Hour Support Group: The group will meet Feb. 5 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, in Menomonie. Call the Aging and Disability Center at 715-232-4006 for information.
- Family Caregiver Support Group: The group will meet Feb. 20 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, in Menomonie. Call the Aging and Disability Center at 715-232-4006 for information.
- “Mayo Clinic Diet”: Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-838-6731 for dates, times and locations, and to register for $110.
- “Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder”: This event will be held Thursdays, Feb. 13, Feb. 27 and March 12 from 4:30–6:30 p.m. at Mayo Clinic Health System. Register by Feb. 6.
- “Music and Movement”: This class will be held Fridays through April 17 (no class March 20) from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road.
- Relatives Raising Children Support Group: The group will meet Feb. 20 from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the Community Services Building, 3001 U.S. Highway 12/29 E, in Menomonie. Call the Aging and Disability Center at 715-232-4006 for information.
- Type 1 Diabetes Connection: This event will be held Feb. 4 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Call Mayo Clinic Health System at 715-233-7560 to register.
Rice Lake
- “Rock ‘N’ Roller Skating”: This event will be held Feb. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Skate City, 2057 17½ Ave. This event includes skates. Register by Feb. 12.
- “Snowshoe and Winter Hike”: This event will be held Feb. 22 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Hunt Hill Audubon Sanctuary, N2384 Hunt Hill Road, in Sarona. Register by Feb. 17.
