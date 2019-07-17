SPECIAL EVENTS
• Pie and ice cream social: Tuesday, July 23 at Chapel Heights United Methodist Church, 300 E. Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire. Social will be held 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The menu will include hot beefs, hot dogs, potato salad, beans, chips, pie, ice cream and beverages. Cost is $7 for a hot beef platter including pie and ice cream or $6 for a hot dog platter. Children under five eat free. Take-outs are available.
• Summer STEM program coming to Eau Claire: Week of July 22-26 at Sherman Elementary School, 3110 W. Vine St., Eau Claire. Camp Invention, a nationally recognized nonprofit summer enrichment camp program uses hands-on activities to inspire kids to become innovators. Activities include Innovation Force, where campers team up with the Innovation Force to battle the evil Plagiarizer, a supervillain who is out to steal the world’s greatest ideas; Deep Sea Mystery, where the children embark on a research adventure at sea to dig up fossils; and Farm Tech, where campers are put in charge of managing their own farm as they learn the basics of running a business. With the assistance of the Bot-ANN-E robot, they learn fundamental coding techniques to maximize their time and profits. For more information or to find a camp near you, visit invent.org/camp.
• Family swims in the Chippewa Valley: In Menomonie, Saturday, July 27, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. at Wakanda Waterpark, 909 Pine Ave. E. In Osseo, Sunday, Aug. 4, 1-7 p.m. at Osseo Community Pool, Stoddard Park, 13418 Park Ave. Families and children of all ages invited to attend.
• Steak fry Aug. 1 to benefit students: 3:30-7 p.m. at Knights of Columbus Hall, 236 Pumphouse Rd., Chippewa Falls. The Partners of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital will serve dinner in-house 4:30-7 p.m. Carryout begins at 3:30 p.m., with bingo 3:30-4:30 p.m. $10 for an adult meal of a beef tenderloin sandwich, baked beans, corn on the cob, potato salad, coleslaw and dessert; $5 for a children’s meal of a hot dog, corn on the cob, potato chips and dessert. Buy tickets at the HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Gift Shop or Volunteer Services office in the hospital lobby, 2661 County Highway I, or by calling the hospital’s volunteer office at 715-717-7439. Tickets can be bought at the door but purchase in advance is recommended. For free delivery call 715-717-7439 and place your order by Aug. 1. All proceeds will benefit the Partners Scholarship Fund, which gives scholarships to six people to further their education in human health-related fields.
• Blood pressure screenings, weekdays during clinic hours, Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. Appointment and location: 715-838-6171
• Blood pressure screenings, weekdays during clinic hours, Mayo Clinic Health System-Chippewa Valley sites in Bloomer, 1501 Thompson St., and Chippewa Falls, 611 First Ave. Appointments: 715-568-2000, Bloomer; and 715-720-4400, Chippewa Falls.
• Blood pressure screenings, weekdays during clinic hours, Mayo Clinic Health System-Northland sites in Barron, 1222 E. Woodland Ave.; Chetek, 220 Douglas St.; and Rice Lake, 331 S. Main St., Suite H. Appointments for all sites: 715-537-6747.
• Blood pressure screening, weekdays during clinic hours, Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge in Mondovi, 700 Buffalo St., and Osseo, 13025 Eighth St. Appointments for both sites: 866-544-6144.
• Blood pressure screenings, weekdays during clinic hours, Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar sites in Elmwood, 236 E. Springer Ave.; Glenwood City, 219 E. Oak St.; and Menomonie, 2321 Stout Road. Appointments: 715-639-4151, Elmwood; 715-265-7321, Glenwood City; and 715-233-7777, Menomonie.
BLOOD DRIVES
Wednesday: In Eau Claire, 11 a.m. — 7 p.m. at the Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave.
Friday: In Eau Claire, 7 a.m. — 3 p.m. at the Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave.
Friday: In Altoona, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. at OakLeaf Surgical Hospital, 1000 Oakleaf Way.
Saturday: In Eau Claire, 7 a.m. — 3 p.m. at the Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave.
Sunday: In Eau Claire, 7 a.m. — 3 p.m. at the Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center, 3485 E Hamilton Ave.
Tuesday: In Altoona, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. at Group Health Cooperative of Eau Claire, 2503 N. Hillcrest Pkwy.
Go to redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767 to make an appointment to donate or obtain more information.