• BLOOD DRIVE: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 23, at the Florian Gardens Conference Center, 2340 Lorch Ave., Eau Claire. Eau Claire resident Keane Thompson, 15, is coordinating an American Red Cross blood drive Dec. 23; he will be entered in a scholarship drawing for the Leader Saves Lives campaign if 25 people donate, said Dawn Havens. Baked goods and long-sleeve tee-shirts will be given away to donors.
• STRONG BODIES: Strong Bones Information Sessions held Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. or Jan. 6 at 10 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 202 W. Grand Ave., Eau Claire. Workshops held Mondays & Wednesdays, Jan. 13 – March 18 or Tuesdays & Thursdays, Jan. 14 – March 19. Strong Bodies is a 10-week exercise program designed to older adults become and/or stay strong. Each class includes progressive weight training, flexibility and balance activities. Minimal equipment needed: set of dumbbells, ankle weight and floor mat or towel. All new partcipants must complete registration forms at an Information Session before participating in classes. Repeat participants must complete re-enrollment consent form to sign up by Dec. 30. Advance registration required one week prior to class at www.adrcevents.org or contact Aging & Disability Resource Center at 715-839-4735, 1-888-338-4636.
• MORE BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES: During this season of giving, the American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to donate. Blood and platelet donations of all types are needed, especially type O.
Those who come out to give blood or platelets with the Red Cross Dec. 19-Jan. 5 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
To schedule an appointment to donate, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
The Chippewa Valley Blood Donation Center is located at 3485 E. Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire.
Additional blood donation opportunities in western Wisconsin counties from Dec. 18 through Jan. 15 are:
Barron
- : Jan. 7: 9:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m., Barron County Government Center, 335 E. Monroe Ave.
Chetek
- : Jan. 15: 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., ABC Truss, 1301 8th St.
Rice Lake
- : Dec. 20: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Link Ford Lincoln RV, 2700 Decker Drive
Rice Lake
- : Jan. 9: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Elks Lodge #1441, 36 E. Eau Claire
Mondovi
- : Dec. 26: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Central Lutheran Church, 221 W. Main
Bloomer
- : Dec. 26: 11:30 a.m. — 5:30 p.m., Bloomer Middle School, 600 Jackson St.
Bloomer
- : Jan. 17: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Bloomer Area Aquatic & Recreation Center, 1731 17th Ave.
Boyd
- : Dec. 24: 8:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m., Boyd Legion Hall, 135 Clark St.
Cadott
- : Jan. 10: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 215 East Seminary
Chippewa Falls
- : Dec. 19: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1300 Mansfield St.
Chippewa Falls
- : Jan. 9: 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., Lafayette Town Hall, 5765 197th St.
Chippewa Falls
- : Jan. 17: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Ave.
New Auburn
- : Jan. 8: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., New Auburn High School, 704 East St.
Boyceville
- : Jan. 3: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1039 Nordveien Drive
Elk Mound
- : Dec. 27: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church, 207 University St.
Altoona
- : Dec. 18: 9 a.m. — 6 p.m., River Prairie Center, 1445 Front Porch Place
Eau Claire
- : Dec. 23: 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., The Florian Gardens Conference Center, 2340 Lorch Ave.
Fall Creek: Jan. 6: 12 p.m. — 6 p.m., Bever Post 550 Brackett American Legion, Beaver Creek Road